The St. John’s Red Storm didn’t have their best performance against the Louisville Cardinals in the semifinals of the Players Era 16.

They trailed by as many as 24 points in the game, digging an early hole with one of their stars, Tounde Yessoufou, dealing with foul trouble. He ended up playing only 15 minutes in the game, and the team was +7 in his minutes on the court.

The Red Storm showed a lot of grit and determination, clawing all the way back into the game. They were able to tie the game with 13 seconds remaining when Jackson Shelstad was trapped along the sideline and a referee granted Louisville a timeout, which they did not have. The controversial call enabled Ian Jackson to make two free throws, but Adrian Wooley knocked down a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Cardinals a 93-90 victory.

Because of that outcome, St. John’s will now be taking the court for a game against the Iowa State Cyclones that starts at 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. local time, meaning they will have to take the court with a short turnaround of 13 hours.

Rick Pitino, Mark Few not happy with Players Era schedule

Nov 17, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few reacts after a play against the Montana State Bobcats during the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is something that head coach Rick Pitino is not happy about, as shared by Jordan Mendoza of USA Today Sports on X.

“I don’t think the tournament was very intelligent in making this decision to play something at 10 o’clock in the morning. You don’t do that,” Pitino said. “If Louisville lost, they had to play at 10 o’clock in the morning. I mean, that’s an unfair thing. At least go 12-or-1 o’clock, whatever it may be.”

While some people will regard Pitino’s response as sour grapes and say that his team should have just won the game to avoid the awful time slot and quick turnaround, one of the winning coaches shared the same sentiment as him.

Mark Few, the head coach of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who beat the Baylor Bears 72-64, was even more critical of the decisions. He was unhappy with when games ended despite his team being victorious, setting up a matchup against the Creighton Bluejays at 11 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. local time, in the TUA Bracket Championship, with a spot in the Players Era 16 championship on Saturday afternoon on the line.

Rick Pitino and Mark Few weren't happy with their Players Era games ending late, meaning St. John's and Baylor had to play another game 13 hours later, calling it "unfair" and "nuts." "We got to just quit giving in to TV and playing these things so late," Few said.



More: pic.twitter.com/yQrr36AQfQ — jordan mendoza (@jordan_mendoza5) November 27, 2026

Few was complimentary of CEO Seth Berger and how great the tournament itself has been. But he would like to see some changes made to the television schedule, given how late games are being played.

Their opponent, Baylor, will take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. local time.

The gripes of Pitino and Few are legitimate. It is a major disadvantage for the Red Storm and Bears to play in a game with that short of a turnaround. The teams are in a tough spot, and the product could suffer as a result.