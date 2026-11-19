Following a win against Syracuse on Sunday, the St. John’s Red Storm were back in action on Wednesday against Siena. As expected, the pace was fast in this one, and the Red Storm were able to put together an impressive offensive performance.

Quick starts have been a calling card for the Red Storm early this season, and that is exactly what they were able to do against Siena. In a game that was expected to have a quick pace, St. John’s got after it early.

There were a couple of nice runs to start the game for St. John’s, and it resulted in a 57-40 lead at halftime. The Red Storm were able to play with pace early, and they did a good job of setting the tone early.

As expected, St. John’s was able to force some turnovers with their impressive press, and that resulted in easy baskets. While the Red Storm didn’t shoot great from beyond the arc in the first half, that didn’t matter with them doing an excellent job on the glass.

Overall, while Siena was able to use the pace and the pressure of the Red Storm against them at some points on their way to 40 points in the half, this was a good showing by St. John’s in the first 20 minutes.

Red Storm Stay Perfect

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Quinn Ellis (4) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, following the good first half, St. John's did not let up in the second half. It ended up being the best offensive performance of the season for the Red Storm and it was a pretty balanced attack. The Red Storm started to heat up from beyond the arc a bit and they set a new season-high in three-points made.

While Quinn Ellis gets a lot of praise for how he runs the offense, he also showed that he can score a bit too if he wants. One thing that is worth noting is that despite Rick Pitino speaking out trying to figure out the backup point guard situation, Casper Pohto played just two minutes in the first half.

Overall, the Red Storm scored a season-high 119 points and saw six players score 20 or more points and had 10 in double-figures. It was a really impressive showing and the Red Storm are now 5-0.

Next up for St. John’s will be a trip to Las Vegas for the start of the Players Era. The Red Storm will be facing the Oregon Ducks to start, and they will be hopeful for a successful run in Vegas.