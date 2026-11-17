Early in the season, ranked teams are looking to avoid any slip-ups that would cause them to drop in the rankings, and that is exactly what the St. John’s Red Storm have accomplished.

They are now 4-0 on the season, passing their biggest test to date against the Syracuse Orange at Madison Square Garden. After trailing by three points at halftime, the Red Storm dominated the second half, coming away with a 79-62 victory.

It wasn’t their best overall performance, but St. John’s buckled down defensively when it mattered most for another convincing win. All four of their wins thus far this season have come by at least 15 points, dominating local competition in the Tri-State area.

However, those victories haven’t been enough to help push the Red Storm up the AP Poll Top 25 for men’s basketball. Alas, on the other side of the coin, they also haven’t hurt them at all, as their ranking remains the same for Week 2.

Where did St. John's land in AP Poll Top 25?

Michigan State moves up to No. 2 behind Florida in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll while Kentucky drops out.



See where your team landed. https://t.co/tE3EYO0tzw — The Associated Press (@AP) November 16, 2026

St. John’s was the No. 13 ranked team in the preseason poll and remained there when the first update of the season was made. In the second update, that is where they stand once again, as the second-highest ranked team in the Big East.

The only conference rival ahead of them is the UConn Huskies, who are now No. 3 in the country, moving up a spot after the Duke Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season to the Michigan State Spartans and dropped to No. 5.

Only one other Big East team, the Xavier Mustketeers, even received votes this week. They had six points, which put them at No. 9 amongst the “Others Receiving Votes” group of teams. Leading that group is the Memphis Tigers, who have already recorded two victories over ranked opponents, beating the Iowa State Cyclones and Louisville Cardinals.

The Red Storm’s next game will be against the Siena Saints on Nov. 18, and after that, St. John’s will head on the road to play in the Players Era Festival being held in Las Vegas. There, they will have ample opportunities to bolster their resume to move up in the Top 25.

Their first matchup there will be against the Oregon Ducks, who are currently 3-0 on the season, but aren’t near the Top 25 currently. Whether they win or lose, they will be taking on a ranked opponent in their next game, with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Louisville facing off in the other matchup in their pod.

The San Diego State Aztecs, Iowa State, Tennessee Volunteers and Maryland Terrapins are the other four teams in their half of the Players Era 16 bracket. Tennessee is the only team ranked out of that foursome.