St. John's Basketball Unleashes Elite Defense in Second Half to Neutralize Syracuse

The St. John’s Red Storm came into Sunday night looking to remain perfect in an old-school Big East showdown against the Syracuse Orange. While it might not have started great, the Red Storm took control in the second half.

So far this season, the Red Storm have been a team that has gotten off to hot starts and really controlled the game right from the jump. While the pace was quick and St. John’s started out well, they never really pulled away as they have in their first three games.

This was obviously a step up in competition compared to who the Red Storm have played early on, and with a lot of fans in the stands at MSG, Syracuse performed well to start.

At the half, it was Syracuse who actually held the lead by a score of 33-30. Kiyan Anthony provided a major boost off the bench, and he was their best player in the first 20 minutes. The son of New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony looked very comfortable in the building where his dad scored a lot of points.

St. John's outslasts Syracuse with dominant second half

Nov 15, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Garwey Dual (3) drives past St. John's Red Storm forward Ruben Prey (17) in the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the first half, he led the way for Syracuse with 10 points in 11 minutes off the bench. For the Red Storm, they started out pretty well offensively, but went ice cold in the last five minutes of the first half, especially. St. John’s started to turn the ball over and missed a lot of shots as well. While there weren’t a ton of positives in the first half, the play of Tounde Yessoufou was good, with 11 points and five rebounds.

Coming out of the half, the Red Storm were able to build some momentum, and they went on an 11-0 run in 5:16. St. John's would keep up the defensive pressure into the middle part of the second half and it was Quinn Ellis getting in the passing lanes on the press following made baskets.

While it was the defense that really helped set the tone in the second half, it was Keyshawn Hall who helped propel them on the offensive end. Hall was a menace in the paint against Syracuse and was also effective on the glass. The combination of him and Yessoufou really controlled the glass for the most part for St. John's, grabbing seven and 14, respectively.

That helped result in a 79-62 victory, with the Red Storm overcoming a three-point halftime deficit. Every memeber of the starting five scored in double-figures in their biggest challenge of the seasontounde.

Next up for the Red Storm will be one more game at home against Siena before they head out West to Las Vegas for the start of the Players Era Festival.