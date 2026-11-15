Stopping Sophomore Kiyan Anthony Will Be Key for St. John's Basketball vs. Syracuse

The St. John’s Red Storm are getting set for their fourth game of the season, and this one feels like it will be their first real rest against the Syracuse Orange.

As former Big East rivals, this should be a fun matchup between the two teams. While both have storied histories, they are in different spots right now. The Orange are trying to rebuild their program with new head coach Gerry McNamara taking over.

For the Red Storm, this is a team that has the highest expectations that they have had in a long time. St. John’s very well could be a final four contender when it’s all said and done.

On Sunday night, the Red Storm will be hoping to secure a big win against their former conference rival. In order to do so, stopping their talented sophomore Kiyan Anthony, who is the son of Carmelo Anthony, will be key.

Stopping Kiyan Will Be Key

Nov 5, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Kiyan Anthony (7) drives against Central Connecticut State Blue Devils guard Jhace Johnson (2) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As St. John’s looks to get their fourth win of the season, the team will be facing their most challenging test, and also going against one of the best players that they have seen so far this year.

The Orange are a team that is looking to retool and get back to their former glory. Syracuse brought in Gerry McNamara to take over as the head coach, and expectations are high that the former star of the program will be able to turn things around.

Syracuse has not been a great team for a while, but the hope is that this year will be the start of something special. So far, the team is 2-1, and their one loss was a tough game against Indiana.

So far, it has been Anthony who has emerged as arguably their best player. As a freshman last year, the guard averaged 8.0 points per game in mostly a reserve role.

This year, there has been a major jump in his development, and he is looking like the real deal. Through three games, he has averaged 15.7 points per game. Anthony is still coming off the bench for the Orange, but he is their leading scorer and the Red Storm will have to be watching out for the talented sophomore.

Overall, while the Orange appear to have a balanced attack early on, Anthony will be a player to watch, especially in a building that his dad played in for many years with the New York Knicks.