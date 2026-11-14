Syracuse Will Present St. John's Basketball With First Test of the Season

The St. John’s Red Storm have started out the season with a 3-0 record and have to be pleased with their performance so far. However, on Sunday night at MSG, it will be a rivalry renewed against the Syracuse Orange.

Even though it is very early in the season, the Red Storm have been an impressive group so far. In their first three games, the team has shown the ability to be elite on both ends of the court, and the hype around the team is proving to be legitimate.

Since Rick Pitino took over as the head coach, the program has been completely changed in a good way, and this team could be the most talented that he has been able to put together.

Even though it is early in the season, the team has seemingly gelled rather quickly, and they will be preparing for their first real test of the regular season.

St. John’s Set for First Real Test

Indiana Hoosiers forward Sam Alexis (4) ruches for the ball against Syracuse Orange guard Kiyan Anthony (7) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Syracuse Orange, 83-80. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the first three games of the year coming against Monmouth, Iona, and Colgate, there is going to be a step up in competition against Syracuse on Sunday.

This is a program that has had a ton of success in the past, but has struggled in recent years. The Orange recently brought in head coach Gerry McNamara, and they will be hoping that he can start to bring that program back to its former glory, which he was a part of as a player.

Syracuse is by no means a Final Four contender this year, but they are a team that is in a power conference and have more talent than St. John’s has faced so far.

The Orange come into this matchup with a 2-1 record and just lost a tight game against Indiana. Syracuse has shown a bit of a balanced scoring attack so far with their new coach and has seven players averaging at least seven points per game.

Their leading scorer is Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, who has shown a significant leap from his first year with Syracuse to his second. So far, he is averaging 15.7 points per game, and at guard, he will likely be matched up against Ian Jackson and Quinn Ellis.

With the Players Era Tournament right around the corner for St. John’s, this game will be a good tune-up for that matchup. As two former Big East foes, it should be a good matchup of old rivals on Sunday night.