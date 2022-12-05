Skip to main content

Stanford hoops falls to Arizona State

Stanford was unable to pull out the victory against Arizona State

After falling behind in the first half for the fifth game in a row against what is looking to be a very solid Arizona State team, Stanford had plenty of chances to steal a victory in Tempe. 

The now 3-6 (0-2) Cardinal fell 68-64 to the now 8-1 (2-0) Sun Devils despite going on  a 13-2 run early in the second half, and 10-2 run later in the half that gave the Cardinal their first lead since 2-0.  The lead wouldn't even last a minute, as Desmond Cambridge Jr. who finished with 19 points swiped the ball and ended up making a layup that gave the Sun Devils the lead for good. 

What really hurt Stanford's late surge was leading scorer Spencer Jones fouling out with 1:35 remaining. Jones has solidified himself as the most consistent scorer for a Cardinal team that is not efficient by any means on offense. 

Stanford will get a chance to regroup as they don't have a game until December 16, against a Green Bay team that has yet to win a game. Arizona State's next matchup has them heading to Dallas to take on SMU.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Austin Nunez (2) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena.
Basketball

Stanford hoops falls to Arizona State

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) and guard Haley Jones (30), forward Francesca Belibi (5) and guard Lacie Hull (24) and forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrate in the second half against the Utah Utes in the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stanford defeated Utah 73-48.
Women's Basketball

No. 2 Stanford blows out No. 23 Gonzaga

By Kevin Borba
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (center) talks to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Robert Griffin III (3) during minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Football

Potential Stanford head coaching candidate Greg Roman trends on Twitter thanks to upset Ravens fans

By Kevin Borba
Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

College Football: Tanner McKee's options for next season

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Former Stanford defensive lineman predicts the outcome of the Pac-12 Championship

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Four qualities Stanford's next head coach needs to have in order to succeed

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Spencer Jones (14) drives the ball during the second half against UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) at Maples Pavilion
Basketball

Stanford drops Pac-12 opener against UCLA

By Kevin Borba