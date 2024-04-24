BREAKING: Stanford Cardinal DL Aaron Armitage To Enter Name Into Transfer Portal
The outgoing transfer portal number for Stanford has officially hit double digits following a Wednesday announcement.
Former four-star linebacker Aaron Armitage announced on Wednesday that he would be entering his name into the college football transfer portal in a social media post. As revealed in the post, he is set to have two years of eligibility remaining.
As a recruit, Armitage was ranked as the No. 213 player in the class of 2021, and held nearly 40 offers from programs such as USC, Cal, Duke, Florida, LSU, Miami, and Notre Dame among others.
During his time at Stanford, he recorded 22 total tackles and two sacks in three seasons.
