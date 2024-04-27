BREAKING: Former Stanford Star Andrej Stojakovic To Transfer To Cal
The Stanford Cardinal have officially lost former five-star forward Andrej Stojakovic in the transfer portal.
He spent just one season in Palo Alto after choosing the Cardinal over Texas and UCLA, and was a key contributor off the bench. He averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.9% from the field and 32% from three. He opted to leave the program after head coach Jerod Haase was fired following what was an eighth year of missing the NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday, the son of NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic announced where he would be transferring to, and it's one that will certainly sting for Stanford fans.
Stojakovic chose to transfer to Bay Area rival Cal, choosing the Golden Bears of Kentucky and North Carolina.
He will be suiting up for former Stanford star Mark Madsen who many fans wanted Stanford to hire after last season's let down season under Haase. For new head coach Kyle Smith, he is still working on rebuilding the roster that is losing a majority of its rotation.