11 Stanford players graced Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 teams

Athlon Sports revealed its Preseason All-Pac-12 teams on Thursday, and it featured 11 Stanford Cardinal.

The Cardinal tied for the fifth most players on the teams, as even after a dreadful season in 2021 that saw them finish 3-9, Stanford has a ton of key contributors returning that could help lead them to their first winning season since 2018.

Let's take a look at the players who earned All-Pac-12 honors, and what team they were featured on.