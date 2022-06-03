Skip to main content
11 Stanford players graced Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 teams

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon Sports revealed its Preseason All-Pac-12 teams on Thursday, and  it featured 11 Stanford Cardinal.

The Cardinal tied for the fifth most players on the teams, as even after a dreadful season in 2021 that saw them finish 3-9, Stanford has a ton of key contributors returning that could help lead them to their first winning season since 2018. 

Let's take a look at the players who earned All-Pac-12 honors, and what team they were featured on.

Drake Nugent, C, Fourth-Team

Stanford Cardinal center Drake Nugent (60) before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium

Walter Rouse, OT, Fourth-Team

Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.

Brycen Tremayne, WR, Fourth-team

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Brycen Tremayne (81) battles for a pass against Southern California Trojans cornerback Chris Steele (8) in the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Ricky Miezan, LB, Fourth-Team

Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ricky Miezan (45) tackles UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Ryan Sanborn, P, Fourth-Team

Stanford Cardinal punter Ryan Sanborn (23) holds the ball for place kicker Joshua Karty (43) during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium.

Michael Wilson, WR, Third-Team

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches a pass during the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium.

Branson Bragg, OG, Third-Team

Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.

Kendall Williamson, S, Third-Team

Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) tackles Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Jack Coan (17) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Second-Team

Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) catches a pass over Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

Casey Filkins, PR/KR, Second-Team

Stanford Cardinal running back Casey Filkins (2) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium.

Kyu Blu Kelly, DB, First-Team

USATSI_13471384
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
