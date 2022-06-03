11 Stanford players graced Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 teams
Stanford had a handful of players make Athlon's Preseason All-Pac-12 teams
Athlon Sports revealed its Preseason All-Pac-12 teams on Thursday, and it featured 11 Stanford Cardinal.
The Cardinal tied for the fifth most players on the teams, as even after a dreadful season in 2021 that saw them finish 3-9, Stanford has a ton of key contributors returning that could help lead them to their first winning season since 2018.
Let's take a look at the players who earned All-Pac-12 honors, and what team they were featured on.
Drake Nugent, C, Fourth-Team
Walter Rouse, OT, Fourth-Team
Brycen Tremayne, WR, Fourth-team
Ricky Miezan, LB, Fourth-Team
Ryan Sanborn, P, Fourth-Team
Michael Wilson, WR, Third-Team
Branson Bragg, OG, Third-Team
Kendall Williamson, S, Third-Team
Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Second-Team
Casey Filkins, PR/KR, Second-Team
Kyu Blu Kelly, DB, First-Team
Scroll to Continue