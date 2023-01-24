2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first

There are a little over 90 days until the NFL Draft, which means there will be hundreds if not thousands of mock drafts released.

Certain prospects will see their draft stock rise so much that they go from being a day two pick to a first rounder, while others prospects who were once viewed as a lock to be a first will fall out of the first round. There are a ton of major moves that could happen in this year's thanks to the draft order, so here is my Mock Draft 1.0.