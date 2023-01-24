Skip to main content

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first

The NFL Draft is approaching and many NFL teams need to strike gold on their pick in this year's first round
There are a little over 90 days until the NFL Draft, which means there will be hundreds if not thousands of mock drafts released.

Certain prospects will see their draft stock rise so much that they go from being a day two pick to a first rounder, while others prospects who were once viewed as a lock to be a first will fall out of the first round. There are a ton of major moves that could happen in this year's thanks to the draft order, so here is my Mock Draft 1.0. 

1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (Texans trade pick to Bears)

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3.

The Texans had this pick all but locked up until Lovie Smith went rogue and won what was his final game as the head coach. They know have to give up capital top secure their quarterback of the future. Young is widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect in the draft, and if he doesn't go No. 1, someone overthought this pick too much. 

2. Will Anderson Jr. LB, Alabama (Bears trade pick to Texans)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) share a smile as they leave the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27.

Assuming Chicago makes the right decision and properly builds a team around Justin Fields, they have a chance to not only take the best defensive player in the draft but also thanks to the Texans needing a quarterback so badly, will acquire later compensation. 

3. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (Cardinals trade pick to Raiders)

Kentucky's Will Levis grimaces while hoisting the 2022 Governor's Cup trophy after the Wildcats defeated Louisville. Nov. 26, 2022 Louisville Vs Kentucky 2022 Football Syndication The Courier Journal

In what would mark a very active first three picks due to all of them being trade, it is no secret the Raiders need a quarterback, and the pre-draft hype surrounding Will Levis is too much to ignore. Some team will reach for the Kentucky signal caller, but for good reason. While his hype reminds me of Zach Wilson or Trey Lance, he does have the intangibles that the modern NFL wants. 

4. CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State (Indianapolis Colts)

Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) drops back to throw the ball against Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Three quarterbacks within the first four picks is not out of the realm of possibility, especially since the Colts need to draft one to end this multi-year carousel of quarterbacks at the back end of their career. Stroud could easily be the most pro-ready quarterback, and is a great building block thanks to his high level of intelligence and great arm.

5. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (Seattle Seahawks)

Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tries to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks running back Rakeem Boyd (5) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.Georgia won 37-10.

A player who could easily be the No. 1 pick in the draft, Carter may be the biggest steal within the top-5 just simply due to the fact that teams will want to trade up for a quarterback. 

6.Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (Detroit Lions)

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) celebrates a win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Witherspoon has been tabbed the best corner in this draft, and the Lions were one of the worst defenses against the pass this past season. This is a match made in heaven for a Detroit team who needs to slow down opposing offenses. 

7. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech (Raiders trade pick to Cardinals)

Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) avoids the pressure of Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) during the second half of a game at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Arizona has a lot of issues to work out this off-season, but one things for certain is that their pass rush was mediocre at best. They ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks, so taking a guy like Tyree Wilson who had seven sacks each of the last two seasons could provide a major boost. 

8. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson (Atlanta Falcons)

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy (98) sacks NC State quarterback Devin Leary (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022. Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack

Back-to-back pass rushers off the board, as similar to the Cardinals, the Falcons were home to one of the least threatening pass rushes in the league. Atlanta ranked No. 31 in sacks this past season, and Murphy offers a solution to that problem. 

9. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (Carolina Panthers)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Syndication Ocala Starbanner

While Sam Darnold had some decent performances to end the year, it seems fair to say that is time to move on. Darnold can start until Florida's Anthony Richardson is ready, and will be a nice backup. Richardson has an elite arm, great pocket president, and is a dynamic athlete. 

10. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Philadelphia Eagles)

Oregon s Christian Gonzalez hauls in an interception as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 21 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

When a team as good as the Eagles has a pick this high, they are able to use it however they so darn please. There are other directions they could go here, but adding a talented corner like Christian Gonzalez can help keep that defense in contending form. 

11. Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern (Tennessee Titans)

College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) prepares to block against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

The Titans need a face lift across the offensive line, and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski could be the perfect guy to inject up front to block for Derrick Henry and whoever their quarterback is next season. 

12. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (Houston Texans)

Clemson, SC, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) sacks Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The Texans gave up 5 yards per carry along with giving up the second most rushing touchdowns. Bryan Bresee likely isn't the sexiest pick here considering most fans want the Texans to take a pass catcher, but he is need. 

13. Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State (New York Jets)

Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) lifts tight end Cade Stover (8) after he caught a touchdown pass during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Football Indiana Hoosiers At Ohio State Buckeyes

The Jets are a team that is a few pieces away from being a legitimate threat, and one of their main needs is a better offensive line. 

14. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa (New England Patriots)

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) sacks Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Np1 1076

Lukas Van Ness declaration for the draft surprised some folks, but this seems like a very Patriots move. He wasn't a full time starter, but his measurables along with production will entice a team to take a chance on him. 

15. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (Green Bay Packers)

CU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes catch against Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson (28) during the first half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Could this be the year that the Packers draft a wide receiver? Aaron Rodgers may be on the way out, so they very well might address another need, but whoever is playing quarterback for them next season will benefit from a huge weapon like Johnston. 

16. Joey Porter Jr., DB, Penn State, (Washington Commanders)

Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. motions to the Nittany Lion faithful after Minnesota is penalized for a second false start in the first quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College.

Not the biggest need for the Commanders, but Joey Porter Jr. is an NFL corner that can step in right away and play. 

17. Brian Branch, S/CB, Alabama (Pittsburgh Steelers)

New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Brian Branch (14) celebrates his interception against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome.

Branch is a multifaceted player that could help boost this Steelers defense. 

18. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (Detroit Lions)

Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) scores a touchdown against Southern California Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Lions traded T.J. Hockenson, and have a chance to draft who could end up being one of the best tight ends in the league. They may go defense here, but Mayer would be a great weapon for Jared Goff. 

19. Broderick Jones, T, Georgia (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium.

One of the best protectors in this draft, Jones can come in and protect Brady's blindside should he stay. 

20. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia (Seattle Seahawks)

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4) celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium.

It's not often that duos are drafted by the same team, but Nolan Smith can certainly help improve Seattle's defensive line. Playing with his college running mate is an added bonus as well. 

21. Jaxon Smith-Nigba, WR, Ohio State (Los Angeles Chargers)

The Chargers have shown throughout the past two seasons that their wide receiver room is shallow. Injuries have really hurt the team towards the end of the year, so adding a guy like Jaxon Smith-Nigba who some view as the best pass catcher in this draft would be a great addition. 

22. Jordan Addison, WR, USC, (Baltimore Ravens)

Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the Utah Utes during the second half in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium

The Ravens need more weapons to throw to, and outside of tight end Mark Andrews they don't have a reliable pass catcher. 

23. Sam Smith, CB, South Carolina (Minnesota Vikings)

Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Cam Smith (9) celebrates an interception against the Charlotte 49ers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Smith broke up more passes than any other corner in this draft, and could be a great addition for a Vikings defense that gave up the second most passing yards in the league, and also surrendered 7.3 yards per catch, which was the third most. 

24. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia, (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) is hit after his reception by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ringo is a talented corner that was at one point viewed as the best in this class. He had some setbacks this season, but can still provide a boost for the young Jags. 

25. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (New York Giants)

Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Alumni Stadium.

The Giants spent a ton of money on Kenny Golladay, but that move didn't pan out. Daniel Jones needs more offensive weapons to feed the ball too, and Boston Colleges Zay Flowers would be a perfect fit. 

26. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (Dallas Cowboys)

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) and Clemson Tigers safety Andrew Mukuba (1) at Bank of America Stadium.

The Cowboys need another pass catcher to complement CeeDee Lamb, and UNC's Josh Downs can do just that coming out of the slot. 

27. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (Buffalo Bills)

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball. Texas took on Texas Christian University at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 2, 2021

Robinson is a human joystick that cannot be brought down. He forced a record 104 missed tackles this past year, and can finally be the solution to the Bills' run game woes. 

28. Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma (Cincinnati Bengals)

Oklahoma's Anton Harrison (71) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

A veteran at left tackle who can finally provide some sort of stability for the Bengals. In 447 pass-blocking plays, he only gave up nine pressures all season. He can help protect franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow.

29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas, (Denver Broncos)

Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders 942) tackles Missouri State Bears quarterback Jason Shelley (3) in the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 38-27.

After switching from EDGE to an off ball linebacker role, Sanders popped off this past season recording 11 sacks. 

30. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (Kansas City Chiefs)

Sep 3, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) in action during the game between the Baylor Bears and the Albany Great Danes at McLane Stadium

A bib-bodied disrupter that can engulf the center and guards, he can help sure up the defensive front. 

31. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (Eagles trade pick to Vikings)

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.

Kirk Cousins is what he is at quarterback, and even his career year wasn't enough to get the Vikings deep into the playoffs. Drafting McKee allows them to mold their quarterback of the future while the Cousins era will eventually come to a close. 

