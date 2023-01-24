2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks are flying off the board in the first
There are a little over 90 days until the NFL Draft, which means there will be hundreds if not thousands of mock drafts released.
Certain prospects will see their draft stock rise so much that they go from being a day two pick to a first rounder, while others prospects who were once viewed as a lock to be a first will fall out of the first round. There are a ton of major moves that could happen in this year's thanks to the draft order, so here is my Mock Draft 1.0.
1. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (Texans trade pick to Bears)
The Texans had this pick all but locked up until Lovie Smith went rogue and won what was his final game as the head coach. They know have to give up capital top secure their quarterback of the future. Young is widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect in the draft, and if he doesn't go No. 1, someone overthought this pick too much.
2. Will Anderson Jr. LB, Alabama (Bears trade pick to Texans)
Assuming Chicago makes the right decision and properly builds a team around Justin Fields, they have a chance to not only take the best defensive player in the draft but also thanks to the Texans needing a quarterback so badly, will acquire later compensation.
3. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (Cardinals trade pick to Raiders)
In what would mark a very active first three picks due to all of them being trade, it is no secret the Raiders need a quarterback, and the pre-draft hype surrounding Will Levis is too much to ignore. Some team will reach for the Kentucky signal caller, but for good reason. While his hype reminds me of Zach Wilson or Trey Lance, he does have the intangibles that the modern NFL wants.
4. CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State (Indianapolis Colts)
Three quarterbacks within the first four picks is not out of the realm of possibility, especially since the Colts need to draft one to end this multi-year carousel of quarterbacks at the back end of their career. Stroud could easily be the most pro-ready quarterback, and is a great building block thanks to his high level of intelligence and great arm.
5. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (Seattle Seahawks)
A player who could easily be the No. 1 pick in the draft, Carter may be the biggest steal within the top-5 just simply due to the fact that teams will want to trade up for a quarterback.
6.Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (Detroit Lions)
Witherspoon has been tabbed the best corner in this draft, and the Lions were one of the worst defenses against the pass this past season. This is a match made in heaven for a Detroit team who needs to slow down opposing offenses.
7. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech (Raiders trade pick to Cardinals)
Arizona has a lot of issues to work out this off-season, but one things for certain is that their pass rush was mediocre at best. They ranked near the bottom of the league in sacks, so taking a guy like Tyree Wilson who had seven sacks each of the last two seasons could provide a major boost.
8. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson (Atlanta Falcons)
Back-to-back pass rushers off the board, as similar to the Cardinals, the Falcons were home to one of the least threatening pass rushes in the league. Atlanta ranked No. 31 in sacks this past season, and Murphy offers a solution to that problem.
9. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (Carolina Panthers)
While Sam Darnold had some decent performances to end the year, it seems fair to say that is time to move on. Darnold can start until Florida's Anthony Richardson is ready, and will be a nice backup. Richardson has an elite arm, great pocket president, and is a dynamic athlete.
10. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (Philadelphia Eagles)
When a team as good as the Eagles has a pick this high, they are able to use it however they so darn please. There are other directions they could go here, but adding a talented corner like Christian Gonzalez can help keep that defense in contending form.
11. Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern (Tennessee Titans)
The Titans need a face lift across the offensive line, and Northwestern's Peter Skoronski could be the perfect guy to inject up front to block for Derrick Henry and whoever their quarterback is next season.
12. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (Houston Texans)
The Texans gave up 5 yards per carry along with giving up the second most rushing touchdowns. Bryan Bresee likely isn't the sexiest pick here considering most fans want the Texans to take a pass catcher, but he is need.
13. Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State (New York Jets)
The Jets are a team that is a few pieces away from being a legitimate threat, and one of their main needs is a better offensive line.
14. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa (New England Patriots)
Lukas Van Ness declaration for the draft surprised some folks, but this seems like a very Patriots move. He wasn't a full time starter, but his measurables along with production will entice a team to take a chance on him.
15. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (Green Bay Packers)
Could this be the year that the Packers draft a wide receiver? Aaron Rodgers may be on the way out, so they very well might address another need, but whoever is playing quarterback for them next season will benefit from a huge weapon like Johnston.
16. Joey Porter Jr., DB, Penn State, (Washington Commanders)
Not the biggest need for the Commanders, but Joey Porter Jr. is an NFL corner that can step in right away and play.
17. Brian Branch, S/CB, Alabama (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Branch is a multifaceted player that could help boost this Steelers defense.
18. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (Detroit Lions)
The Lions traded T.J. Hockenson, and have a chance to draft who could end up being one of the best tight ends in the league. They may go defense here, but Mayer would be a great weapon for Jared Goff.
19. Broderick Jones, T, Georgia (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
One of the best protectors in this draft, Jones can come in and protect Brady's blindside should he stay.
20. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia (Seattle Seahawks)
It's not often that duos are drafted by the same team, but Nolan Smith can certainly help improve Seattle's defensive line. Playing with his college running mate is an added bonus as well.
21. Jaxon Smith-Nigba, WR, Ohio State (Los Angeles Chargers)
The Chargers have shown throughout the past two seasons that their wide receiver room is shallow. Injuries have really hurt the team towards the end of the year, so adding a guy like Jaxon Smith-Nigba who some view as the best pass catcher in this draft would be a great addition.
22. Jordan Addison, WR, USC, (Baltimore Ravens)
The Ravens need more weapons to throw to, and outside of tight end Mark Andrews they don't have a reliable pass catcher.
23. Sam Smith, CB, South Carolina (Minnesota Vikings)
Smith broke up more passes than any other corner in this draft, and could be a great addition for a Vikings defense that gave up the second most passing yards in the league, and also surrendered 7.3 yards per catch, which was the third most.
24. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia, (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Ringo is a talented corner that was at one point viewed as the best in this class. He had some setbacks this season, but can still provide a boost for the young Jags.
25. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (New York Giants)
The Giants spent a ton of money on Kenny Golladay, but that move didn't pan out. Daniel Jones needs more offensive weapons to feed the ball too, and Boston Colleges Zay Flowers would be a perfect fit.
26. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (Dallas Cowboys)
The Cowboys need another pass catcher to complement CeeDee Lamb, and UNC's Josh Downs can do just that coming out of the slot.
27. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (Buffalo Bills)
Robinson is a human joystick that cannot be brought down. He forced a record 104 missed tackles this past year, and can finally be the solution to the Bills' run game woes.
28. Anton Harrison, T, Oklahoma (Cincinnati Bengals)
A veteran at left tackle who can finally provide some sort of stability for the Bengals. In 447 pass-blocking plays, he only gave up nine pressures all season. He can help protect franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow.
29. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas, (Denver Broncos)
After switching from EDGE to an off ball linebacker role, Sanders popped off this past season recording 11 sacks.
30. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (Kansas City Chiefs)
A bib-bodied disrupter that can engulf the center and guards, he can help sure up the defensive front.
31. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (Eagles trade pick to Vikings)
Kirk Cousins is what he is at quarterback, and even his career year wasn't enough to get the Vikings deep into the playoffs. Drafting McKee allows them to mold their quarterback of the future while the Cousins era will eventually come to a close.