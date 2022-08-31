Skip to main content

Andrew Luck set to return to Stanford as graduate student

After stepping away from football at 29 Andrew Luck is on to new endeavors in life
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After what has felt like years of radio silence from former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck, we have been lucky (no pun intended) to learn a little more about what the former star is up to. 

This of course happened after Stanford head football coach, David Shaw, may have slipped up in an interview when he was on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday. Shaw was speaking about the chances of Luck returning to football, who was we all know retired from the NFL at age 29, and may have let slip what Luck is currently up to saying:

“He has moved on, he’s starting grad school this fall,” Shaw said. He would continue to discuss Luck’s post-football endeavors before Eisen, who was visibly shocked, had Shaw clarify.

Shaw elaborated saying:

“Yeah I don’t know if I was supposed to publicize that or not, but yes, he’s starting grad school this fall,” Shaw said. “He and his wife Nicole are coming back out this way, and he’s just going to be around. He loves the Stanford environment, and he and his family are going to spend some time here and we can’t wait to be around him.” 

Luck  will forever be remembered as a Stanford legend after he led the Cardinal to a 31-7 record, which gave him the highest quarterback win percentage in school history. He also took Stanford to two New Year's Six bowl games. His college success led to him being selected No. 1 overall and being viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects ever. Before walking away from the NFL, he made four Pro Bowls, won playoff games and held numerous records. 

According to The Stanford Daily, Luck is pursuing a Masters of Arts in Education. While Luck could join the football staff in some sort of graduate assistant role if he chooses to, but based on what Shaw has said that seems unlikely.

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium



