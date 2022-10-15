Best college football bets for Week 7
It is officially the midway point of the 2022 college football season as we enter what is referred to by some as Separation Saturday.
There are six games between top-25 opponents on the slate, which means that a handful of programs College Football Playoff dreams will be crushed. While you may not be a fan of a particular team, one of the best ways to find yourself caring about other football games is to put a little wager on it. When money is on the line, you will find yourself caring as if your own son is playing in the game.
If you reside in a place where gambling is legal this article is for you, as I have assembled some bets that I think are worth taking a look at. Just a friendly reminder, these are educated guesses, so please do not wager your mortgage or anything crazy. This is not so much betting advice as it is some bets that I personally like.
With that being said here are what I will call "Borba's Bets". To hold myself accountable, I will go over the results on Sunday or Monday and keep track of my record!
#10 Penn State vs. #5 Michigan
This is one of the six top-25 games taking place, and is certainly a game worth putting a friendly wager on. The O/U line is currently at 49, and this game just screams under. Both of these teams have stout defenses that give up less than 15 points a game. They have not been able to surpass 50 points a single time in their last four meetings, and I expect that to continue.
Prediction: Under 49
No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee
This game is one that everyone should be watching, as out of all of the top-25 matchups, this one has the biggest playoff implications of them all. There's a reason I waited until game day to put this out, and that's so I know everything possible about the game. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is expected to start despite missing last week and leaving the game prior with a shoulder injury. This has moved the line, but I am still confident that Tennessee can win or at least keep it close. Alabama has played just one explosive offense this season in Texas, and if it weren't for Quinn Ewers' injury, they likely would have lost. This Tennessee team has a great offense and should give the Crimson Tide trouble.
Prediction: Tennessee ML
Iowa State vs. #22 Texas
If you look up the definition of a trap game in the dictionary it would be this one. Texas is riding high after a 49-0 win over Oklahoma, and Iowa State isn't as good as they have been in past years so the Longhorns may be overlooking the Cyclone's and peaking ahead to next week's game against No. 8 Oklahoma State. Iowa State has been lock down defensively, allowing 14 or fewer points in 5 of their 6 games so far. Many people think this could be a blowout win for Texas, but I think Iowa State covers.
Prediction: Iowa State +15.5
Minnesota vs. #24 Illinois
Not every bet has to be sexy, and this Big Ten matchup will be far from it. This game could very well featured over two dozen punts combined, as both of these teams are extremely strong defensively. Minnesota has given up just 8.8 points per game to Illinois' 8, and I firmly believe the first one to 20 wins. The O/U is set at 39.5 and neither of these teams surpassed 10 last week. Combine that with the fact it will be a cold one in Champaign, Illinois, this game will be far from high scoring.
Prediction: Under 39.5