Best college football bets for Week 7

It is officially the midway point of the 2022 college football season as we enter what is referred to by some as Separation Saturday.

There are six games between top-25 opponents on the slate, which means that a handful of programs College Football Playoff dreams will be crushed. While you may not be a fan of a particular team, one of the best ways to find yourself caring about other football games is to put a little wager on it. When money is on the line, you will find yourself caring as if your own son is playing in the game.

If you reside in a place where gambling is legal this article is for you, as I have assembled some bets that I think are worth taking a look at. Just a friendly reminder, these are educated guesses, so please do not wager your mortgage or anything crazy. This is not so much betting advice as it is some bets that I personally like.

With that being said here are what I will call "Borba's Bets". To hold myself accountable, I will go over the results on Sunday or Monday and keep track of my record!