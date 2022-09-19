Skip to main content

Biggest headlines surrounding the Pac-12

A lot of major things have taken place within the Pac-12 this week
It wouldn't be a college football week unless there were earth shattering storylines that occurred just a couple days after. 

The Pac-12 has consistently been making headlines dating back to the offseason whether it be coaching hires, transfer portal additions, or of course conference realignment. However, even with all of those things still being prevalent, they aren't even close to being the biggest headline involving the conference this week.

Week 3 brought amazing performances for some schools, while others have been sent back to the drawing board to figure what the hell happened. Just in case you may have missed it, I decided to recap the biggest headlines surrounding the Pac-12 after Week 3, so let's dive in!

Herm Edwards gets the boot

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

After accumulating a 26-20 record in his five seasons that saw one bowl win, and a hand full of scandals, the Herm Edwards experience at Arizona State is over. Edwards' time at Arizona State will be remembered for an NCAA investigation that led to five full-time coaches leaving the staff, including both coordinators. The roster saw a max exodus, as the program's quarterback, running back, defensive lineman and linebacker, and their top two wide receivers transferred. It was always interesting that there was a belief that someone who hadn't been involved in college football since 1989 would work out, but after the Sun Devils embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan making them 1-2, Edwards was let go.

Oregon beginning to show preseason hype was warranted

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After getting mauled by Georgia in Atlanta, there were thoughts that maybe this Oregon team would have a down year. As time has gone on, we have learned two things. One, that Georgia team will likely beat everyone they play by 30, and two, that we overreacted. The Ducks were able to easily handle No. 12 BYU in front of a sold-out crowd at Autzen Stadium in the first top-25 home game since 2017. They never trailed, and were able to a beat BYU team that most people thought would handle them. Bo Nix also looked the part, accumulating five touchdowns. Just when the Ducks were counted out of the Pac-12, it may be time to reconsider. 

Washington is for real

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

The formerly unranked Huskies are coming off a double digit win over No. 11 Michigan State, which has now put all of college football on notice. The Pac-12 was only viewed as having three contenders, in Utah, USC, and maybe Oregon but Washington is looking like they might be the second best team in the conference. Michael Penix Jr. dismantled the Spartan defense, as he threw for nearly 400-yards and four touchdowns. They are also now getting respect in terms of the College Football Playoff, which if they manage to win out what appears to be a fairly manageable schedule, they can crash. 

 

