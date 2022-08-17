Building the perfect Pac-12 offense

When looking around at other conferences across the country, it is fair to say that the Pac-12 may have some of the best players on offense across the board.

The conference, while it may be knee deep in realignment rumors, may have one of its most entertaining seasons in recent memory. The league is arguably as competitive as it has been in years, with multiple top-15 teams and middle tier teams like UCLA poised for huge seasons.

With all of the preseason accolades coming out about award watch lists and preseason all-conference teams, it gave me the idea to construct what I think would be the perfect offense, which consist of players from across the Pac-12. Let's take a look at what my dream offense would look like if I could just snatch players from every Pac-12 team.