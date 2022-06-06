Cardinal legend Toby Gerhart on 2023 HOF Ballot

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced on Monday that Stanford running back Toby Gerhart will be included on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Gerhart is one of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision that will be featured on the ballot.

During his time at Stanford he was unstoppable, rushing for 3,522 career rushing yards and was a major reason the Cardinal were able to begin to ascend as a program. During his time he won the Doak Walker Award and was runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 2009, Gerhart was an unanimous first team All-American after rushing for 1,871 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also earned Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year honors and is Stanford's all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns, with 44.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2023 season.