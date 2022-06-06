Skip to main content
Cardinal legend Toby Gerhart on 2023 HOF Ballot

Cardinal legend Toby Gerhart on 2023 HOF Ballot

Before there was Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love there was Toby Gerhart

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Before there was Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love there was Toby Gerhart

The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced on Monday that Stanford running back Toby Gerhart will be included on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Gerhart is one of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision that will be featured on the ballot. 

During his time at Stanford he was unstoppable, rushing for 3,522 career rushing yards and was a major reason the Cardinal were able to begin to ascend as a program. During his time he won the Doak Walker Award and was runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 2009, Gerhart was an unanimous first team All-American after rushing for 1,871 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also earned Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year honors and is Stanford's all-time leader in career rushing touchdowns, with 44.

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5, 2023. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2023 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stanford Cardinal running back Toby Gerhart (7) runs the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stanford defeats Southern California 55-21
Football

Cardinal legend Toby Gerhart on 2023 HOF Ballot

By Kevin Borba1 minute ago
USATSI_13471384
Recruiting

Stanford makes the top 10 for four-star DB Micah Bell

By Kevin Borba49 minutes ago
Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Stanford pitcher Ty Uber (36) throws to Arizona State in the first inning during the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale Stadium. Ncaa Baseball Stanford At Arizona State
Softball/Baseball

Stanford and Texas State will face off again after Stanford's two wins on Sunday

By Kevin Borba1 hour ago
Softball/Baseball

Stanford lives to play another game after beating UC Santa Barbara

By Kevin Borba20 hours ago
Indya Nivar #12 of Team Air is defended by Kii Rice #22 of Team Flight during the women's Jordan Brand Classic at Hope Academy on April 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Basketball

Stanford signee Indya Nivar makes the USA Basketball Women's U18 National Team

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Three major questions about Stanford in 2022

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase reacts during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Stanford to host four-star sharp shooter Andrej Stojakovic

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022
Football

Where Stanford ranks in the Top 25 winningest programs in past 10 years

By Kevin BorbaJun 4, 2022