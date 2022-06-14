CBS Sports deems Stanford as a team that can chaos Week 2 against USC

A lot of the attention that has come the way of the Pac-12 this offseason has been due to the fact that USC got a facelift as a program.

They got a new coach in Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma, who brought in the most elite class of transfers the sport has seen to date, headlined by quarterback Caleb Williams and Biletnikoff winner, Jordan Addison.

While a chunk of their roster was elsewhere last season, including running back Austin Jones who was a Cardinal, Stanford pulled off what seemed to be a huge upset this past season over the then ranked No. 14 Trojans.

This Stanford win helped trigger some of the chaos we have seen during the offseason as USC would go on to fire Clay Helton after the loss.

According to a recent ranking by CBS Sports the Cardinal might have another chance to cause chaos this year, as CBS Sports ranked the chaos potential of each week this season, and in the Week 2 section Stanford's matchup with USC was listed.

This will be Lincoln Riley and company's first true road test, against a Stanford team that based on all preseason projections has nothing to lose.

This is what the people in the college football community would refer to as a trap game, as the Cardinal would love to best a USC team that has a chance of being ranked in the top 10.