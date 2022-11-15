Skip to main content

CBS Sports ranks Stanford as one of worst teams in the country

The Cardinal have made their first appearance in the Bottom 25
The expectations for Stanford weren't that high ahead of this season, but it is safe to say that the program has somehow underwhelmed.

The Cardinal are home to an offense that even prior to injury was obviously going to struggle, ranking No. 91 in total offense. On the other side of the ball, the defensive unit ranks near the bottom as well coming in at No. 111 in total defense. It has been a tough season in Palo Alto, and recent blowouts have only made it tougher. According to the metrics as shown below, Stanford's one of the least efficient teams in the country falling under the "We're technically a football program" category. 

To maker matters worse for a program that was once one of the best in college football, they have now made an appearance in CBS Sports' Bottom 25 rankings. If you are unfamiliar with the Bottom 25, it is a ranking of the worst teams in the country with No. 1 being the worst and so on. 

Stanford who had been able to avoid the rankings all season finally debuted at No. 24 joining the likes of UMass, Akron, Hawaii, and Colorado State. They are joined by five other Power 5 teams, including Pac-12 foe Colorado who came in at No. 2. This has to be a tough pill to swallow considering the program recruits well, has talent on the roster, but just hasn't been able to keep up with the direction that college football is going. 

It is no secret that something needs to change, the only question is whether or not the powers that be are willing to make that change necessary.

