Dan Lanning explains that Oregon players 'still have a bad tase in their mouth' over 2021 loss against Stanford

The thrilling overtime matchup between Stanford and Oregon is not remember as fondly by the Ducks
Last season Stanford played spoiler to what could have potentially been a playoff season for the Oregon Ducks.

In what would end up being their last win of the season, Stanford pulled off a major upset against an Oregon team that was ranked as high No. 3 No. in the country. Stanford was able to come back after trailing by a touchdown with less than two minutes to play at the end of regulation.

Even though that Oregon team had a lot of different players that have since departed, and Dan Lanning was still the defensive coordinator at Georgia, the players that returned to Oregon still remember that feeling of losing all too well.

Something Lanning touched on when speaking in an interview with On3 saying:

“This team shortened our season last year, or at least, some of the guys in our room, they still have a bad taste in their mouth, you know, from playing these guys before. So that’s not far from their minds. And playing to our best, that’s really what we focus on.”

Stanford will head up to Eugene to take on the No. 13 Ducks in a game that they are major underdogs for, as the line has moved from 16.5 to 17.5 after the news that Stanford will be without running back E.J. Smith for the rest of the season. 

The Cardinal have been on the struggle bus the past two games, as turnovers and giving up big plays have taken them out of games before even getting a chance. 

It also doesn't help that they are playing this Oregon team right when it appears that the Ducks are beginning to hit their stride. David Shaw and company need to turn things around quickly otherwise they will find themselves in the middle of a three game losing streak. 

