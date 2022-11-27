Skip to main content

David Shaw steps down as Stanford head coach

Stanford's most successful coach has stepped down
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a tough season that saw the Cardinal finish below .500 for the third time in four years, David Shaw has announced he is stepping down. He expressed to the media that he felt it was time for him to step away.

In his press conference he touched on the changes surrounding college football, and that it was difficult to adjust and is for everyone. He emphasized that it was just his time to go and he was content with that decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

David Shaw steps down as Stanford head coach

By Kevin Borba
Stanford, California, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Recapping Stanford's Week 13 Loss against BYU

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 13 matchup against BYU

By Kevin Borba
Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.
Football

College Football: Best week 13 bets

By Kevin Borba
Currently, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a four-game winning streak in Ann Arbor. With a win on Saturday, Ohio State will tie Michigan's streak of nine games from 1901-1909 as the longest in the series. Since 2000, Michigan is 3-17 vs. Ohio State.
Football

College Football: Four must watch Week 13 games

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_19474042
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Cameron Brink pranks Tara VanDerveer

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) dives for a penalty kick by North Carolina Tar Heels forward/Midfielder Rachel Jones (10) in the College Cup championship match at Avaya Stadium.
Olympic Sports

Katie Meyer's family reportedly files wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman rips into Zach Wilson

By Kevin Borba