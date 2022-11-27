David Shaw steps down as Stanford head coach
Stanford's most successful coach has stepped down
After a tough season that saw the Cardinal finish below .500 for the third time in four years, David Shaw has announced he is stepping down. He expressed to the media that he felt it was time for him to step away.
In his press conference he touched on the changes surrounding college football, and that it was difficult to adjust and is for everyone. He emphasized that it was just his time to go and he was content with that decision.
