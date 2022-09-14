Skip to main content
FanNation's Week 3 Pac-12 power rankings

FanNation's Week 3 Pac-12 power rankings

The rankings finally have some consistency after some top schools got back on track
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The rankings finally have some consistency after some top schools got back on track

It appears that there is a clear No. 1 team within the conference after debate over who would be the conference's best team. 

USC has asserted themselves as the perennial powerhouse within the conference, thanks to their offense that may go down as the best in the country when things are all said and done. The teams that most expected to win in Week 2 did just that, so there wasn't as much movement this time around in FanNation's Power Rankings as there was last week.

The FanNation weekly Power Rankings, which is voted on by seven Pac-12 writers from sites covering Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Stanford. 

All but one voter had USC as the top team, but this time rather than Utah being the other school with a first place vote, it was Washington State. The Cougars are coming off of a huge win over top-25 Wisconsin, but similarly to the other five writers that wasn't enough for me to move them to No. 1

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Let's take a look at the final rankings of the Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings as voted on by FanNation's various Pac-12 sites. 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) scores a touchdown ahead of Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field.

12. Colorado

Colorado continues to struggle as they were absolutely blown out by Air Force. This team has the makings of an 0-12 season if they don't figure something out.

1 / 12

In This Article (4)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

FanNation's Week 3 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Seattle Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Seattle Seahawk fans erupt after Colby Parkinson snags his first career touchdown

By Kevin Borba
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.
Football

College football's biggest losers from Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
Football

Stanford offensive guard Branson Bragg announces retirement from football

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium
Cardinal in the Pros

Andrew Luck talks Title IX and "Incredible Women" inducted into Stanford HOF

By Kevin Borba
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks into open field during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Christian McCaffrey skies over the defense to score first touchdown of the season

By Kevin Borba
Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) kicks off against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
Cardinal in the NFL

Justin Reid fills in for injured kicker Harrison Butker

By Kevin Borba