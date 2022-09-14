FanNation's Week 3 Pac-12 power rankings

It appears that there is a clear No. 1 team within the conference after debate over who would be the conference's best team.

USC has asserted themselves as the perennial powerhouse within the conference, thanks to their offense that may go down as the best in the country when things are all said and done. The teams that most expected to win in Week 2 did just that, so there wasn't as much movement this time around in FanNation's Power Rankings as there was last week.

The FanNation weekly Power Rankings, which is voted on by seven Pac-12 writers from sites covering Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Stanford.

All but one voter had USC as the top team, but this time rather than Utah being the other school with a first place vote, it was Washington State. The Cougars are coming off of a huge win over top-25 Wisconsin, but similarly to the other five writers that wasn't enough for me to move them to No. 1

Let's take a look at the final rankings of the Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings as voted on by FanNation's various Pac-12 sites.