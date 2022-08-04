Five Stanford players rank among the best NFL Draft prospects in the Pac-12
When people think of NFL talent, Stanford certainly always comes to mind as they have produced top notch players at quarterback, running back, and of course tight end among other positions.
Ahead of the 2022 season, there are expectations for Stanford as a team to be on the struggle bus and finish with a below .500 record for what would be the third time in four years. However, it won't be because of lack of talent as the Cardinal have some of the best players at their position in the conference, and maybe even the country.
PFF's Michael Renner rankend the top 25 Pac-12 NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming 2023 class, and there were five Cardinal featured on the list with Tanner McKee at the No. 1 overall spot.
Let's take a look where every player from Stanford ranks according to Renner.
19. E.J. Smith, RB
With a chance to be the lead back for the first time, expectations for the son of Emmitt Smith are sky high. Along with Renner's high regards, head coach David Shaw also proclaimed that E.J. Smith has a chance to be one of the best backs in the country. Here is what Renner said about Smith's game:
If No. 22 and the running style look familiar, it’s because E.J.’s full name is Emmitt James Smith IV and he’s the son of the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. He handled just 26 carries a season ago amid a string of injuries that kept sidelining him. On those 26 carries, though, he broke 14 tackles and earned an 81.2 rushing grade. He figures to take on an expanded role this upcoming fall.
18. Elijah Higgins, WR
Higgins possesses a rare combination of speed and size that will surely allow for him to continue thrive in college after his breakout year last season, while also catching the attention of NFL scouts. Here is what Renner had to say about him:
Higgins is quite the enigma as a prospect. You won’t find too many 6-foot-3, 235-pound wide receivers. And you'll find even fewer whose biggest selling point at that size is their speed. With all that speed, though, he’s still very much a work in progress, as shown by only 44 catches for 502 yards last year. He has to get better at avoiding contact along his routes and developing more ways to win, but explosiveness will always be in demand at the NFL level.
16. Benjamin Yurosek, TE
Solidifying himself as of the best tight ends in the country, Yurosek was the teams leading receiver in 2021 and is looking to build off his breakout season. Here is what Renner said about him:
One of Tanner McKee’s favorite targets last season, Yurosek went from not having a single catch in 2020 to bringing in 42 catches for 655 yards in 2021. The big question will be whether he can put on weight and maintain his athleticism. At 6-foot-5 and 231 pounds, he is 20 pounds away from seeing the field in the NFL.
10. Kyu Blue Kelly, CB
The team's leader and best player on defense will be giving opposing teams receivers trouble all season. He is viewed as a high round draft pick with first round potential. Here is what Renner said about him:
Kelly is a fluid-moving cornerback with three years of starting experience already under his belt. Many of his best plays in coverage come with his eyes on the quarterback, as he’s ultra-quick to read and react from an off alignment. That may even make him a fit in the slot for some, a position where he played 105 snaps a year ago. If there’s any tape to flip on, it’s the USC game against Drake London. He may have given up 112 yards, but it was because he was targeted 16 (!) times. He picked off a pass while breaking up two others in that contest.
1. Tanner McKee, QB
Viewed as the best NFL prospect in the conference, McKee like a couple of people on this list is looking to build off a productive first year. There are certainly room for improvements when it comes to his decision making, but he has a huge arm and good pocket presence. Here is what Renner said about McKee:
Even though he has just one year of starting experience under his belt, McKee is arguably the most polished quarterback in the 2023 class. His ball-handling, footwork and timing all scream NFL-ready. Now, he just needs to play more consistent football in Year 2.
If I were a betting man, I’d say we’ll see just that from McKee. A member of the 2018 recruiting class, he took a two-year LDS mission in Brazil prior to arriving at Stanford and was admittedly behind the eight-ball from a developmental standpoint. At 6-foot-6 and 226 pounds with easy arm talent and some athleticism added in for a man that size, McKee ticks a lot of NFL boxes. He just wasn’t helped out by a slightly archaic Stanford passing attack last season.