Five Stanford players rank among the best NFL Draft prospects in the Pac-12

When people think of NFL talent, Stanford certainly always comes to mind as they have produced top notch players at quarterback, running back, and of course tight end among other positions.

Ahead of the 2022 season, there are expectations for Stanford as a team to be on the struggle bus and finish with a below .500 record for what would be the third time in four years. However, it won't be because of lack of talent as the Cardinal have some of the best players at their position in the conference, and maybe even the country.

PFF's Michael Renner rankend the top 25 Pac-12 NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming 2023 class, and there were five Cardinal featured on the list with Tanner McKee at the No. 1 overall spot.

Let's take a look where every player from Stanford ranks according to Renner.