Skip to main content
Former running backs coach Lance Taylor included in ESPN's minority coaches to watch for a head-coaching job

Former running backs coach Lance Taylor included in ESPN's minority coaches to watch for a head-coaching job

One of the keys to Christian McCaffery's success at Stanford is due for a head coaching opportunity soon

Alton Strupp/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the keys to Christian McCaffery's success at Stanford is due for a head coaching opportunity soon

There are so many rising coaches in college football, and no one better represents that than Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.

Similar to Stanford head coach David Shaw, Freeman started off working a couple coordinator jobs before he got his opportunity to assume the head coaching position at Notre Dame. He has hit the ground running as Notre Dame currently holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, and is expected to be a contender in 2022. 

However, it is not often that a Black man gets the chance to be the head coach at a FBS program, as according to ESPN about half of the programs in the FBS have yet to hire a Black head coach. When they do, it has been proven that their tenure and chance to turn around a program around is much more brief than the chances given to white coaches. 

Freeman will look to change that narrative, and pave the way for more Black men to get a chance to coach at the highest level. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg compiled a list of 45 minority coaches under 45 to watch for future head-coaching jobs, and Stanford's former running backs coach Lance Taylor was included.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Taylor coached at Stanford from 2014-16, and in that time he helped mentor Christian McCaffery, and followed that up with stints at Notre Dame, with the Carolina panthers, and now Louisville where he is the offensive coordinator. Here is what Rittenberg had to say about Taylor:

Taylor landed his first coordinator opportunity after stints at Notre Dame, Stanford and the Carolina Panthers. He coached Christian McCaffery during a record-setting 2015 season at Stanford, and had a nice stretch with Kyren Williams and other Notre Dame running backs. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield will call plays, but Taylor can enhance his profile at U of L.

"He's a fast riser who will end up on somebody's head-coaching list this coming season," a Power 5 coach said.

This will be a huge year for not only Louisville who the pressure is on to succeed, but also Taylor who may have a chance to springboard himself into a head coaching job by the end of the season. 

In This Article (1)

Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

U of L's new offensive coordinator, Lance Taylor, right, calls out plays during U of L's first spring football practice of 2022 on Monday afternoon.
Football

Former running backs coach Lance Taylor included in ESPN's minority coaches to watch for a head-coaching job

By Kevin Borba10 seconds ago
123495049
Football

Where every Pac-12 team is projected to finish among all 131 teams

By Kevin Borba1 hour ago
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Colorado AD fires shots at USC and UCLA leaving Pac-12: 'We didn't lose any team that has appeared in CFP playoff game'

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Tiger Woods tips his hat to the crowd after teeing off on the 18th hole during the second round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods soaks in what could be his last walk at St. Andrews

By Kevin Borba5 hours ago
Barclay Brown walks on the 18th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Stanford's Barclay Brown gets off to hot start at The Open

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Tiger Woods reacts after a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course.
Cardinal in the Pros

Tiger Woods struggles to overcome windy conditions during first-round at The Open

By Kevin Borba22 hours ago
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Former Cardinal that are worth drafting in fantasy football

By Kevin BorbaJul 14, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12 teams ranked by football conference championships

By Kevin BorbaJul 14, 2022