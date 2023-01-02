Skip to main content

Former Washington staffer Bobby Gregory to coach special teams coordinator and safeties for Stanford

Gregory has 22 years of Pac-12 coaching experience

Troy Taylor's staff at Stanford is coming together with his latest addition coming from within the Pac-12 in Bobby Gregory.

The former Washington defensive coordinator/interim head coach spent this past season as an analyst for Oregon, but will now be making the move to Palo Alto where he will coach special teams and safeties. In a statement released by the program, Gregory expressed his excitement to be apart of the new staff saying:

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join Coach Taylor's staff at Stanford," Gregory said. "As a veteran of the Pac-12, I've seen first-hand how Stanford can attract the best student-athletes in the country and win at the highest level, and I'm excited to be a part of getting this program back to that place.

Gregory has a great track record when it comes to special teams, as he mentored Dante Pettis who set the NCAA record for career punt return touchdowns, and John Ross who also was one of the most electric returners in the country. While many people overlook special teams, Stanford may have had one of the worst special teams units in the country in terms of returning. The unit had their fair sure of muffed punts and fumbles, and were more of a liability than a weapon. 

In total, Gregory has accumulated 22 years of Pac-12 coaching experience having stints at Washington, Oregon, and Cal.


