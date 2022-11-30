Grading potential candidates for Stanford's head coaching job

When college football head coaching jobs open up there are always dozens of names thrown out as possibilities.

Some people focus on fit or splashiness of the hire, while some look for those who have ties to the program. All methods have some validity, but in seeing the names that are being thrown around to replace David Shaw at Stanford, some of the suggested candidates are much better than others.

Immediately after he announced that he was stepping down as the head coach at Stanford, I compiled a list of coaches that the program should pursue just like a handful of other outlets did. While some of the names are realistic and others not so much, I thought it would be a fun idea to give a letter grade to each of the coaching candidates that I have seen thus far.

My grading criteria is based off likeliness of them being offered/accepting an offer, fit, previous success, and whether or not it is one that I think will be successful.