Skip to main content

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 13 matchup against BYU

In the final game of the season for Stanford is not starting off well
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After honoring all of the seniors that are set depart from the program, Stanford's defense was quickly exposed by the BYU offense. 

The future Big 12 member took just seven plays to march down the field and eventually score on a Jaren Hall rushing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

The Cardinal were able to answer with a score of their own, just of the three point variety as Josh Karty capped off the drive with a 34-yard field goal. The Cougar's lead didn't stay in single digits for long as BYU would answer Stanford's field goal with a 43-yards rushing touchdown to up their lead to 14-3.

Stanford's next drive featured a whole lot of nothing. The offensive line is struggling to give Tanner McKee any time, forcing the junior to constantly be on the run. While the Stanford offense isn't clicking by any means, BYU's offense continues to fire on all cylinders. The Cougars busted out some trickery, using a reverse that turned into a flea flicker that allowed for Hall to find a wide open receiver down field for a 43-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 21-3. 

The following Stanford drive saw the Cardinal drive down the field for a Mitch Leigber touchdown. However, the drive ended in a stunning manner. Joshua Karty who was a perfect 24-of-24 on PATs and 17-of-17 on field goals missed the PAT wide left. 

As they have every time they've touched the ball, BYU charged down field and scored a touchdown. Through the first two quarters I personally have counted four trick plays, and three of them have worked against the Stanford defense. The lone play that didn't work was due to a bobbled snap, but Stanford lined up offsides anyway. Hall found Isaac Rex for the touchdown to extend their lead to 28-9

Karty was able to redeem himself with a 54-yarder with one second left in the half to cut the lead to 28-12.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 202, BYU 279

Passing Yards: Stanford 128, BYU 137

Rushing Yards: Stanford 74, BYU 199

Penalties: Stanford 6-50 , BYU 0- 0 

Turnovers: Stanford 0 , Cal 0

Time of possession: Stanford 13:24, BYU 14:38

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 13 matchup against BYU

By Kevin Borba
Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.
Football

College Football: Best week 13 bets

By Kevin Borba
Currently, the Ohio State Buckeyes have a four-game winning streak in Ann Arbor. With a win on Saturday, Ohio State will tie Michigan's streak of nine games from 1901-1909 as the longest in the series. Since 2000, Michigan is 3-17 vs. Ohio State.
Football

College Football: Four must watch Week 13 games

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_19474042
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Cameron Brink pranks Tara VanDerveer

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal goalkeeper Katie Meyer (19) dives for a penalty kick by North Carolina Tar Heels forward/Midfielder Rachel Jones (10) in the College Cup championship match at Avaya Stadium.
Olympic Sports

Katie Meyer's family reportedly files wrongful death lawsuit against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman rips into Zach Wilson

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

David Shaw and Stanford to possibly utilize the transfer portal and NIL collectives more

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Everything David Shaw said about BYU

By Kevin Borba