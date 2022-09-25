Skip to main content
Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 4 matchup against No. 18 Washington

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 4 matchup against No. 18 Washington

Stanford got off to a slow start for the second straight game
Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford got off to a slow start for the second straight game

What appears to be becoming a timeless tradition for Stanford this season, the Cardinal got the ball first and did absolutely nothing with it. Even though Stanford had two weeks to prepare for this matchup, they appeared to come out lethargic and are struggling mightily. 

Washington on the other hand went down the field in just six plays, which featured Michael Penix Jr. having nothing but time in the pocket. The Huskies capped off their first possession with a rushing touchdown, after Penix dissected the Stanford the defense.

Despite McKee being taken down for sacks a couple of time, the Cardinal were able to drive down to the red zone for a chance to tie. However, Their red zone demons from last game continue to plague them, as McKee's pass to Filkins at the Washington 13 bounced off a stumbling Filkins right into the hands of a Washington defender. The Huskies would go on to kick a field goal to take a 10-0 lead.

The Stanford defense was able to limit the Washington offense to just a field goal, but through the early period of the game the Huskies are confusing the Stanford defense with ease. The Cardinal have just been the beneficiaries of Penix missing wide open throws including one that was very similar to last game's Jordan Addison play, something they cannot count on to continue. 

Stanford was unable to capitalize on holding Washington to a field goal, as McKee would go on to get sacked for what would be the fifth time of the half leading to a punt. 

Later in the second quarter, Stanford seemed to be building some momentum after forcing a Washington punt, but on the first play of the drive Tanner McKee was sacked for the sixth time and fumbled the ball away. Washington took just a couple plays before rushing in a touchdown to take a 17-0 lead. 

The Cardinal wouldn't go down without a fight, as McKee and Michael Wilson connected a couple times their next possession with the second leading to a 23-yard touchdown. They followed the touchdown up with another defensive stop before the end of the first half.

The in-game adjustments tonight in comparison to the USC game are worlds better, but again, turnovers are what has made this game a double digit deficit. With a chance to score before the half, the Washington punt downed Stanford at their own one yard line. McKee appeared to get banged up on a blown up play, but attempted to stay in before Ari Patu came in to run one play. 

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 163, Washington 226

Passing Yards: Stanford 110, Washigton 128

Rushing Yards: Stanford 53, Washington 98

Penalties: Stanford 0-0, Washington 2-10

Turnovers: Stanford 2, Washington 0

Time of possession: Stanford 16:01  Washington 13:59

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

By Kevin Borba
