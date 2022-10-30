Skip to main content

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 9 game at #12 UCLA

The Cardinal are looking to win their third straight game against a tough UCLA team
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford is seeking their third straight win in a row, and their fourth win of the season.

However, they may be facing their toughest opponent since their Week 2 matchup against USC. The Cardinal are tasked with going head to head with No. 12 UCLA, and similar to many of their offensive possessions this season were able to get into the red zone but were unable to find pay-dirt. Instead, Stanford was forced to settle for a field goal to go up 3-0.

The ensuing UCLA position featured a heavy dose of Zach Charbonnet, as his first three rushes went for over 10-yards. The Bruins worked their way down the field, and capped off the drive with a Dorian Thompson-Robinson touchdown run. Stanford found themselves trailing, which is nothing new by any means, but their first play after the UCLA touchdown saw Tanner McKee have his pass picked off at Stanford's 23. 

UCLA took the field, handed the ball to Charbonnet, and all of a sudden Stanford found themselves trailing 14-3. The offense was not able to answer, as they would go on to punt after a holding call and Tanner McKee was sacked put the Cardinal in an unreachable first down.

UCLA would again drive down the field, but were held to a field goal on their next drive to put them up 17-3. The Cardinal offense had a chance to answer, but Elijah Higgins dropped a pass on third down that would have been a huge first down. In a surprising decision, David Shaw decided to go for it on fourth down, but an offensive lineman moved prematurely for a false start, which then forced them to punt. 

On UCLA's next drive the results were the same, as the Bruins would be able to drive down the field and score. Charbonnet ran through the front seven to get his second touchdown of the day.

Down 24-6, the Cardinal offense continued to struggle and were forced to punt again. However, in a very rare swing of momentum that actually favored Stanford, Brycen Tremayne clobbered the punt returner forcing a fumble. Stanford recovered in the red zone, giving them a chance to finally put up six. Unfortunately this offensive line is absolutely getting man handled by the Bruins' front, and the Cardinal were unable to move the ball. Karty did however hit a field goal to cut the lead to 24-6. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With a chance to score what likely would have been the dagger before halftime, UCLA was unable to get in the end zone thanks to a huge drop by the Bruins, a couple pass break-ups, and a huge sack by Stephen Herron. UCLA would go on to miss the field goal, which may be the momentum Stanford needs going into the locker room. Something to look out for is Thompson-Robinson is visibly limping and has gone into the injury tent multiple times. 

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 98, UCLA 313

Passing Yards: Stanford 49 , UCLA 151

Rushing Yards: Stanford 49, UCLA 162

Penalties: Stanford 3-25 , UCLA 5-35

Turnovers: Stanford 1 , UCLA 0

Time of possession: Stanford 14:11, UCLA 15:44

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 9 game at #12 UCLA

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

College football Week 9: How to Watch Stanford @ # 12 UCLA, Game Info, Betting Odds

By Kevin Borba
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
Football

Four must-watch Week 9 college football games

By Kevin Borba
The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl
Football

Best college football bets for Week 9

By Kevin Borba
; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw leads players onto the field before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Looking at Stanford's Remaining Schedule

By Marco Martinez
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

David Shaw among 247Sports' coaches on the hot seat

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; A view of the Pac-12 logo on the court as seen before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion.
Basketball

Where every team ranked in Pac-12 Preseason Men's Basketball Poll

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Patrick Fields (24) and safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrate after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford projected to make bowl game by Action Network's Brett McMurphy

By Kevin Borba