Skip to main content

Kirk Herbstreit called out Big 12 and Pac-12 due to TCU's blowout loss to Georgia in CFP

The Big 12 and Pac-12 caught a few strays from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit during TCU's big loss
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night a record low amount of viewers watched TCU get absolutely throttled by Georgia in the National Championship. 

The game quickly got out of hand with Georgia going up by 31 points in the first half and never letting up. For broadcasters Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, it was evident they were looking for anything but the game to talk about. Who could really blame them? Something that did come up in relation to the Pac-12 aside from Deion Sanders leaking Colorado's Week 0 game against Arizona Sate, which was called off in the coming days was the "superiority" of the SEC and Big Ten compared to the Big 12 and Pac-12.

He went on to explain that TCU's lackluster showing provided the college football world another example of the Big 12 and Pac-12 simply not being able to compete saying:

"It's another brick in that foundation and that narrative that other conferences can't compete with the big spending and the big brands of the SEC and the Big Ten, The Pac-12 and the Big 12, even before all this started — the realignment again — they were already dealing with that. And then you see the results of this, and you can just imagine that being spewed all around — that TCU and the Big 12 shouldn't even be in a game like this. Hey, they earned it, they got here, but then they play it 65 to 7."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A statement that many fans across college football agreed with citing the Big 12's 0-4 playoff record prior to the loss, with all four appearances being by Oklahoma, and also bringing up the fact the Pac-12 hasn't had a representative since Washington in 2017. The discussion of whether or not these teams belong or deserve a chance has flourished in the following days of the championship, like it does every year. 

Arguably the worst occurrence after each playoff is the fact that there is always an uproar over the committee selecting the wrong teams whether it be Notre Dame, Cincinnati, or TCU. The thing is, those teams all deserved to be in the playoff when they made it, they just ran into better teams. The expanded playoff will allow for the more teams that have never competed at this level to get in, and will likely equate to more upsets and parity within the playoff and eliminate the discussion of who should have been in instead. 

Georgia's thrashing of the Horned Frogs speaks more so as to how good the program and possible dynasty Kirby Smart is building is,  rather than how "inferior" the rest of the college football world is. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason watches the team stretch before practice on April 11 in Stillwater
Football

Former Stanford Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason announces 'Sabbatical’ After Year As Oklahoma State DC

By Kevin Borba
Kirk Herbstreit watches the Ohio State Buckeyes spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game
Football

Kirk Herbstreit called out Big 12 and Pac-12 due to TCU's blowout loss to Georgia in CFP

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford left tackle Walter Rouse announces transfer to Nebraska

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (center) poses for a photo with his children Carter Shaw (left) and Keegan Shaw (right) after the Pac-12 Championship game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium. The Cardinal defeated the Bruins 27-24.
Football

Former Stanford coach David Shaw reportedly interviewed for Denver Broncos opening

By Kevin Borba
USA; During the Prep Gridiron: St. John Bosco Braves vs Allen Eagles football game at Eagle Stadium at Allen High School.
Football

Stanford signee Jshawn Frausto-Ramos commits to the 2023 Polynesian Bowl

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jim Harbaugh watches during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium. The Cardinal defeated the Golden Bears 48-14.
Football

Former Stanford coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly a top candidate for the Denver Broncos opening

By Kevin Borba
Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Sam Jackson (16) against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Football

Two transfer portal quarterbacks that Stanford should inquire about

By Kevin Borba
California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) gets past Oregon State Beavers defensive back Kitan Oladapo (28) an runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

USC wide receiver transfer Gary Bryant Jr. is everything Stanford needs in 2023

By Kevin Borba