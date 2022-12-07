Skip to main content

Linebacker Levani Damuni Transfers to Conference Rival

Stanford LB Levani Damuni has made a decision on his transfer from Stanford.

Stanford still without a head coach is losing players through the transfer portal. They aren’t gaining any through the portal either. Losing Levani Damuni is a big blow to the defense. 

Losing a defensive captain is hard to replace when they leave to the draft but losing them to a division rival is a hard pill to swallow. Damuni goes back to his home state to play for the Utah Utes. The former 4 - Star recruit played in all 6 games as a sophomore starting the final 4. As a junior Damuni started 11 games and lead the team in tackles with 89, 5 tackles for loss and 2. Sacks. His senior year he recorded 76 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception. 

Stanford is losing some of its best players through the transfer portal. They don’t have a coach yet and are not adding anyone through the portal. Stanford is taking plenty of steps back. They knew they’d be hiring a new coach for quite some time and yet have made the move. Where as others in the conference are taking their players, adding through the transfer portal, hiring Deion Sanders who’s bringing in 5 star recruits through the transfer portal to the university of Colorado. 

Stanford needs to act fast to get a coach and make some changes so they aren’t a developmental program for the others to eventually take their best players and win the conference championship or play in the college playoffs with. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.
Football

Linebacker Levani Damuni Transfers to Conference Rival

By Marco Martinez
Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium.
Football

Top receivers in the transfer portal and where they could end up

By Kevin Borba
Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.
Football

Three Cardinal rank among the top 50 transfers in the portal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2012 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium
Football

Andrew Luck talks about induction into College Football Hall of Fame

By Kevin Borba
Andrew Luck makes an appearance on the field before the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Alabama Crimson Tide Versus Georgia Bulldogs On Monday Jan 10 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship At Lucas Oil Stadium In Indianapolis
Cardinal in the NFL

Andrew Luck opens up about what led to him retiring from the NFL

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal players huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Running back transfer Arlen Harris Jr. linked with Iowa and Iowa State

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Grad transfer Jonathan McGill set to visit SMU

By Kevin Borba
Television analyst Richard Sherman on the set before the game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman thinks Baker Mayfield is done as a starter in the NFL

By Kevin Borba