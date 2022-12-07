Linebacker Levani Damuni Transfers to Conference Rival

Stanford still without a head coach is losing players through the transfer portal. They aren’t gaining any through the portal either. Losing Levani Damuni is a big blow to the defense.

Losing a defensive captain is hard to replace when they leave to the draft but losing them to a division rival is a hard pill to swallow. Damuni goes back to his home state to play for the Utah Utes. The former 4 - Star recruit played in all 6 games as a sophomore starting the final 4. As a junior Damuni started 11 games and lead the team in tackles with 89, 5 tackles for loss and 2. Sacks. His senior year he recorded 76 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 interception.

Stanford is losing some of its best players through the transfer portal. They don’t have a coach yet and are not adding anyone through the portal. Stanford is taking plenty of steps back. They knew they’d be hiring a new coach for quite some time and yet have made the move. Where as others in the conference are taking their players, adding through the transfer portal, hiring Deion Sanders who’s bringing in 5 star recruits through the transfer portal to the university of Colorado.

Stanford needs to act fast to get a coach and make some changes so they aren’t a developmental program for the others to eventually take their best players and win the conference championship or play in the college playoffs with.