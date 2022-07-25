Levani Damuni makes Butkus Award watch list

Skip to main content
Stanford's linebacker is on the preseason watch list for the award given to the best linebacker in the country
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Another Cardinal has found himself on a preseason watch list for a prestigious award.

Senior linebacker, Levani Damuni was named to the Butkus Award preseason watch list, which is the award given to the nation's best linebacker.

Damuni had a great season last year, with a team high 85 total tackles and the second most sacks on the team. His veteran leadership and tackling will be very much needed in 2022, as Stanford's defensive line is arguably the weakest and certainly the most inexperienced on the team.

If he were to win the award, he would be the first Pac-12 linebacker since 2014 when UCLA's Eric Kendricks won it, to win the award. 

This is the third honor for Dumani, who was also named to Phil Steele's 2nd Team All-Pac-12, and was included on the Shrine Bowl watch list.

Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) is caught by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Levani Damuni (3) in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Jayden would be called for intentional grounding on this play.
