Most popular coaches linked with Pac-12 job openings

Each of the past couple weeks we have seen a Pac-12 coach lose their job.

First it was Herm Edwards who appeared to be let go on the field after Arizona State's embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan, and most recently it was Colorado coach Karl Dorrell who was let go after an 0-5 start this season.

Both of these jobs are being viewed as good jobs, but Arizona State is likely the better opening thanks to the fact it has become a recruiting hot bed, there is potential to grow, and even with the mess Edwards left, it is a better situation. The NCAA violations may hurt a little bit, but Dorrell left Boulder a dumpster fire.

There are all sorts of names being thrown around for the openings, so I compiled a list of 10 coaches that are most commonly linked with the openings.