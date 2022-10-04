Most popular coaches linked with Pac-12 job openings
Each of the past couple weeks we have seen a Pac-12 coach lose their job.
First it was Herm Edwards who appeared to be let go on the field after Arizona State's embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan, and most recently it was Colorado coach Karl Dorrell who was let go after an 0-5 start this season.
Both of these jobs are being viewed as good jobs, but Arizona State is likely the better opening thanks to the fact it has become a recruiting hot bed, there is potential to grow, and even with the mess Edwards left, it is a better situation. The NCAA violations may hurt a little bit, but Dorrell left Boulder a dumpster fire.
There are all sorts of names being thrown around for the openings, so I compiled a list of 10 coaches that are most commonly linked with the openings.
Bryan Harsin, Auburn
After what has been a rocky tenure at Auburn due to lack of support from the administration, there is an expectation that Harsin will either be fired or leave after this year. Insiders such as Pete Thamel and Greg McElroy have both listed him has a candidate for both jobs.
Job he's linked with: ASU/Colorado
Bronco Mendenhall, Former Virginia Coach
Mendenhall stepped down from the head coaching job at Virginia after last season, but had immense success there and at BYU. He has gone at least .500 or reached a bowl game in all but one of his 17 seasons, and knows what it takes to turn a struggling program around.
Jobs he's linked to: Colorado
Tom Herman, Former Texas Coach
One of the hottest coaches on the market right now, the former Texas coach has had a winning record at both of his head coaching stops. He can recruit well, he just struggled to meet the lofty expectations that Texas has of being a powerhouse. He did go 4-0 in bowl games at Texas though.
Job he's linked to: ASU
Willie Fritz, Tulane
Tulane has beaten Kansas State and Houston this season, and has continued to improve. Fritz is expected to be one of the next coaches to move on from the AAC.
Job he's linked to: Colorado
Jeff Taylor, UTSA
Traylor has found nothing but success at UTSA leading the program to 12 wins a year ago, and even had them ranked in the top 25. He is widely viewed as the best Group of Five coach, and will be the target for just about every job opening.
Job he's linked to: ASU
Troy Calhoun, Air Force
He has been linked to this job each and every time it was open, and he even interviewed for it back in 2020. He is 115-76 with 11 bowls in 16 seasons with the Falcons.
Job he's linked to: Colorado
Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers
While his NFL tenure has been nothing short of a disaster, Matt Rhule was able to resurrect Baylor after the horrible Art Briles scandal. The issues ASU are facing are a lot less significant, but he has experience fixing programs in trouble.
Job he's linked to: ASU
Alex Grinch, USC (DC)
He has been Lincoln Riley's guy at both Oklahoma and now USC. He is due to become a head coach, and has Pac-12 experience as he spent time at Washington State.
Job he's linked to: Colorado
Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (OC)
Someone who will be getting both NFL interest and college interest, Leftwich has found great success calling plays.
Job he's linked to: ASU
Garret Riley, TCU (OC)
The brother of Lincoln Riley has been trending lately thanks to TCU's dismantling of Oklahoma. He has experience with high powered offenses, being at SMU and now TCU. Whether or not he will make the jump from coordinator to head coach so soon is TBD.
Job he's linked to: Colorado