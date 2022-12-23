Nate Byham announced as tight ends coach for Stanford

After a four-year NFL career that saw him be drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and have stints in New England and Tampa Bay, Nate Byham tried his hand at coaching as a volunteer coach.

The Pitt product was then hired on as the Tight Ends Coach/Run Game Coordinator at Albany in 2015, and stayed in that role until he was promoted this past season to Associate Head Coach / Co-Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line Coach. He is credited with helping both tight end Thomas Greaney and quarterback Reese Poffenbarger have amazing seasons this past year, as Greaney hauled in 50 passes for 693 yards and 11 touchdowns while being the lone Great Dane on the All-CAA first team. He was also named a second team All-American, while at quarterback Poffenbarger was named a freshman All-American, and was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Rookie of the Year.

When asked about the opportunity to take the Stanford job, Byham expressed how much it meant to him in a statement released by the program saying:

"I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity that Coach Taylor has given to me," Byham said. "The passion and love that he shows to his players and the game of football is evident and I'm looking forward to being a part of this phenomenal staff and the Stanford football family. The tight end position at Stanford has always been known as one of the best in all of college football and that is a reputation that I fully intend to continue and build upon. I feel humbled and grateful to have the chance to work at a university so deeply rooted in excellence and tradition and I can't wait to get started on The Farm. Go Cardinal!"

Byham joins defensive coordinator Bobby April III as the second staffer to be added to the new look Stanford coaching staff this week.