One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected

The Pac-12 Conference is in quite the predicament right now as they continue to seek a respectable media rights deal, while also deal with the expansion of the conference.

The whirlwind that has been the rumors about their expansion are continuing to flourish, as even despite the conference emphasizing that there is a focus on securing a new deal, expansion is imminent. The belief around the country is the conference will expand, it is just a matter of when they do, more so than if.

There were some rumors that the Big 12 and Big Ten were targeting Pac-12 schools, but with recent reports that the Big Ten is done for now, Pac-12 insider John Canznao reported that there is no sense of belief that Pac-12 schools will go to the Big 12. He also expressed confidence that San Diego state is a lock to join the Pac-12 rather than the Big 12 when the conference finally expands saying:

The Pac-12 affiliation makes far more sense for San Diego State. There’s also an order of operations here: 1) Media rights negotiations; and 2) conference expansion. The Big 12’s media rights negotiations are trailing the Pac-12’s by about a year. I think San Diego State will eventually land in the Pac-12 Conference.

He continued explaining that the "four corner" schools that the Big 12 desires do not feel the same way, saying:

Utah, Colorado, Arizona and ASU aren’t going anywhere in this cycle. Don’t buy into the hysteria from the misinformed, unsourced message-board honks. They’re busy back-pedaling this week. In the last few months, I’ve talked with numerous high-level officials on a variety of Pac-12 campuses. My sources never wavered. They insist the remaining 10 members are sticking together and I believe them.

Assuming the conference will want to get back to 12 teams after the departure of USC and UCLA, and San Diego State seems like it is a lock for the first spot, it will be fascinating to see who the Pac-12 gives the nod to as that last team. I personally believe it could either be Fresno State, Boise State, or SMU. In a perfect world the conference could add all four, but their plans for the quantity of teams have to be disclosed.