Skip to main content

One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected

The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

 The Pac-12 Conference is in quite the predicament right now as they continue to seek a respectable media rights deal, while also deal with the expansion of the conference. 

The whirlwind that has been the rumors about their expansion are continuing to flourish, as even despite the conference emphasizing that there is a focus on securing a new deal, expansion is imminent. The belief around the country is the conference will expand, it is just a matter of when they do, more so than if. 

There were some rumors that the Big 12 and Big Ten were targeting Pac-12 schools, but with recent reports that the Big Ten is done for now, Pac-12 insider John Canznao reported that there is no sense of belief that Pac-12 schools will go to the Big 12. He also expressed confidence that San Diego state is a lock to join the Pac-12 rather than the Big 12 when the conference finally expands saying:

The Pac-12 affiliation makes far more sense for San Diego State. There’s also an order of operations here: 1) Media rights negotiations; and 2) conference expansion. The Big 12’s media rights negotiations are trailing the Pac-12’s by about a year. I think San Diego State will eventually land in the Pac-12 Conference. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He continued explaining that the "four corner" schools that the Big 12 desires do not feel the same way, saying:

Utah, Colorado, Arizona and ASU aren’t going anywhere in this cycle. Don’t buy into the hysteria from the misinformed, unsourced message-board honks. They’re busy back-pedaling this week. In the last few months, I’ve talked with numerous high-level officials on a variety of Pac-12 campuses. My sources never wavered. They insist the remaining 10 members are sticking together and I believe them.

Assuming the conference will want to get back to 12 teams after the departure of USC and UCLA, and San Diego State seems like it is a lock for the first spot, it will be fascinating to see who the Pac-12 gives the nod to as that last team. I personally believe it could either be Fresno State, Boise State, or SMU. In a perfect world the conference could add all four, but their plans for the quantity of teams have to be disclosed. 

In This Article (1)

San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego State Aztecs

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Elijah Higgins (6) runs after a catch against Oregon State Beavers defensive back Alex Austin (5) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

Stanford opens up as a favorite for first time since Week 1

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal kicker Joshua Karty (43) celebrates after kicking a field goal in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford named one of Week 7's biggest college football trolls on Twitter

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal defensive end Stephen Herron (15) sacks Colgate Raiders quarterback Michael Brescia (5) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stephen Herron has emerged as Stanford's leader on the defensive line

By Kevin Borba
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
Football

Recapping Saturday's best college football bets

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Patrick Fields (24) and safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrate after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

How important was the win over Notre Dame for Stanford?

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

WATCH: Stanford's locker room goes crazy after huge win over Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba
Stanford defensive back Kyu Blu Kelly (17) and Stanford safety Patrick Fields (24) celebrate during the Notre Dame vs. Stanford NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend
Football

Everything David Shaw said after Stanford's huge win over rival Notre Dame

By Kevin Borba