Skip to main content

Pac-12 and ESPN are reportedly “hundreds of millions apart” for new deal

This is not good news when it comes to the Pac-12's media rights negotiations
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Despite recent reports that the Pac-12 has had their sights set on some sort of deal with Amazon, they are still in the midst of negotiating with ESPN for their new media rights deal.

Negations that according to the New York Post's, Andrew Marchand, are not going well at the moment. The conference is in the process of attempting to negotiate a new deal after the stunning news that USC and UCLA will be joining the Big Ten. This of course has led to expansion talks, but it has also led to other conferences such as the Big 12 breathing down the neck of the Pac-12 in order to potentially poach a handful of teams. All of the issues the Pac-12 are facing at the moment, with only have 10 teams and schools possibly looking for a way out has likely hurt them in their negations.

However, it was not until this week that we learned how much it could be hurting them as Marchand explained on The Marchand and Ourand podcast, that ESPN and the Pac-12 are “hundreds of millions apart" in their negations for a new deal. 

This certainly coincides with what was being reported by 247Sports' Jason Scheer, back in July, when he reported the amount of money offered by ESPN per school was $24.5 million. A mark that the Pac-12 needs to be much higher as according to \Front Office Sports, they are hoping for a deal that would allow it to increase its per-school payout, which was nearly $33 million in 2020.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Pac-12 has been very private about their moves, but regardless of where they stand in negations they may need to start making expansion moves, as well as ramping up negations with ESPN even to ensure that they can prevent poachers or schools leaving for greener pastures. Or, maybe that Amazon deal is their best option.

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

Pac-12 and ESPN are reportedly “hundreds of millions apart” for new deal

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Predicting the outcome of every Week 3 Pac-12 game

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Three Cardinal included in ESPN's NFL Draft position group rankings

By Kevin Borba
sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Where Tanner McKee ranks in what some GMs believe is the deepest quarterback draft class in years

By Kevin Borba
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field
Football

TCU coach Sonny Dykes mocks USC for leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten

By Kevin Borba
Baltimore, MD, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) runs with the ball after making an interception in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Richard Sherman and Doug Baldwin troll Russell Wilson after loss to Seahawks

By Kevin Borba
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Ranking Pac-12 quarterbacks based off their PFF grade through Week 2

By Kevin Borba
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
Football

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff reportedly eyeing Amazon deal

By Kevin Borba