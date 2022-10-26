Pac-12 presidents and chancellors reportedly meeting next week in regards to Media Rights and Expansion

When Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff was asked about expansion and media rights deals at the recent Media Day for women's basketball, he opted to remain slightly vague and throw in just a sprinkle of information.

The information of course being nothing too revealing, just him asserting that the Pac-12's remaining 10 schools are sticking together and that the conference will look at sensible expansion ideas. Nothing he said at Media Day was meant to hint or delve into unknown information, but Pac-12 insider John Canzano did some digging and made major discovery's.

In terms of media right's negotiations The Pac-12 CEO Group is scheduled meet next week explained by Cazano saying:

The conference’s remaining 10 presidents and chancellors are expected to drill down on the media-rights negotiations. It feels like a fork-in-the-road moment.

He also provided the frontrunners as to who will be carrying Pac-12 sporting events saying:

I believe Amazon and ESPN are the most likely media partners for the Pac-12, but I’m told there could be a surprise third entity. Apple? Would that be a shock? Turner kicked the tires on college football early on. But would it choose the Pac-12 as the entry point? It’s also possible the third party is only being included at this point to foster some negotiating leverage.

Canzano would go onto explain that despite the group meeting next week, that it will likely be three to four weeks before there is "clarity" in regards to a deal, which will then lead to a finalized agreement. Something that was interesting and slightly unexpected was the fact that there is still a hope that UCLA elect to stay in the Pac-12 rather than leave for the Big Ten. It will ultimately come down to the UC Regents who are set to meet in November to decide how or if they will penalize UCLA for leaving the conference due to the breaking of ties with Cal.

Now for the juicy part, expansion. The conference has emphasized multiple times that it will only do so should it make sense. I have identified the fits multiple times, and it appears that those are still being the names thrown around. Canzano explained that while doesn't think the conference needs to expand, which is the first time I have disagreed with him, he did identify the potential fits saying:

San Diego State makes sense. Maybe UNLV or SMU, too. I know Fresno State and Boise State would love to be included, but the Pac-12 CEO Group is likely to view them as dilutive. It’s why I keep thinking there’s a splashier expansion move out there.

I genuinely am not sure what the "splashier" move would be right now, unless the conference can poach one of the new Big 12 members. I did find it interesting that former Fox Sports exec Bob Thompson said it's easier to finalize a media rights deal when it is with existing partners, because the issues will occur when you’re including a new entity and have more to negotiate. What this means to me, is that based off the timeline of about a month, real expansion moves could be happening in about a month and a half.

I will continue to keep an eye out for any signs of movement, and will of course keep you updated!