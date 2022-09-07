Pac-12's statement about playoff expansion

Everyday that goes by it seems that there is major news happening across college football, with the latest groundbreaking news being that the College Football Playoff is expected to expand.

This news of expanding from four to 12 teams prompted all kinds of reactions on social media, with some fans and analyst opposed to expansion, while others were thrilled. This past Friday, the Pac-12 released a statement following the news and it appears that they are in full support of the new method, which will give an automatic bid to each of the Power 5's conference champion saying:

"The Pac-12 is strongly in favor of CFP expansion and welcomes the decision of the CFP Board. CFP expansion will provide increased access and excitement and is the right thing for our student-athletes and fans. We look forward to working with our fellow conferences to finalize the important elements of an expanded CFP in order to launch as soon as practicable.”

Their support comes as no surprise as the conference has had difficulties sending a representative consistently, as Washington was the last Pac-12 team to make the playoff when they made it in 2016. It also bodes extremely well for a conference, whose future has been uncertain at times due to realignment happenings.