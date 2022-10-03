Pac-12's stats leaders through Week 5

We may be saying the strongest form of the Pac-12 Conference then we have in years.

The conference is currently sporting five ranked teams, and despite the narrative that the Pac-12 is inferior may be home to the best top to bottom quality of football. That is not to say that the top Pac-12 team is better than Georgia, but when you compare each conference, it would be tough to find another conference as deep as this one.

A major reason for the conference's success are some of the new faces around the conference, as an overwhelming amount of the statistical leaders are transfers or a freshman in one instance. Since we are through the first five weeks, I thought it would be interesting to see who is leading in the conference in the major statistical categories.

Some of them may not surprise you, but I was definitely taken aback by a couple.

Let's see the who are the kings of the Pac-12 right now!