Skip to main content

Pac-12's stats leaders through Week 5

The Pac-12 has talented playmakers all around the conference

We may be saying the strongest form of the Pac-12 Conference then we have in years. 

The conference is currently sporting five ranked teams, and despite the narrative that the Pac-12 is inferior may be home to the best top to bottom quality of football. That is not to say that the top Pac-12 team is better than Georgia, but when you compare each conference, it would be tough to find another conference as deep as this one.

A major reason for the conference's success are some of the new faces around the conference, as an overwhelming amount of the statistical leaders are transfers or a freshman in one instance. Since we are through the first five weeks, I thought it would be interesting to see who is leading in the conference in the major statistical categories.

Some of them may not surprise you, but I was definitely taken aback by a couple. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Let's see the who are the kings of the Pac-12 right now!

Sacks, Laiatu Latu (UCLA)

Sep 24, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and linebacker Devin Aupiu (41) celebrate a play in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

Sacks: 6 

Receiving Touchdowns, Jacob Cowing (Arizona)

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) scores a touchdown against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium

Touchdowns: 7 

Rushing Touchdowns, Jadyn Ott (Cal), Bo Nix (Oregon), and Zach Charbonnet (UCLA)

California Bears running back Jadyn Ott (6) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) attempts to tackle in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.

Touchdowns: 5

Passing Touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Touchdowns: 16 

Interceptions, Clark Phillips (Utah)

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Charles Hall IV (0) during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium.

Interceptions: 4

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12's stats leaders through Week 5

By Kevin Borba
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after the tough loss to No. 13 Oregon

By Kevin Borba
Oregon and Stanford players fight as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon
Football

What went wrong in Stanford's loss against No. 13 Oregon

By Kevin Borba
Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne is tripped up as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon
Football

Recapping Stanford's Week 5 loss to No. 13 Oregon

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Football

Halftime recap of Stanford's Week 5 game against No. 13 Oregon

By Kevin Borba
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3.
Football

Four must-watch Week 5 college football games

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches the ball for a touchdown over Colgate Raiders defensive back Asauni Allen (7) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

What the Cardinal need to do to get back on track

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) rushes against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Football

Three major concerns about Stanford through the first four weeks

By Kevin Borba