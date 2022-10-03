Pac-12's stats leaders through Week 5
We may be saying the strongest form of the Pac-12 Conference then we have in years.
The conference is currently sporting five ranked teams, and despite the narrative that the Pac-12 is inferior may be home to the best top to bottom quality of football. That is not to say that the top Pac-12 team is better than Georgia, but when you compare each conference, it would be tough to find another conference as deep as this one.
A major reason for the conference's success are some of the new faces around the conference, as an overwhelming amount of the statistical leaders are transfers or a freshman in one instance. Since we are through the first five weeks, I thought it would be interesting to see who is leading in the conference in the major statistical categories.
Some of them may not surprise you, but I was definitely taken aback by a couple.
Let's see the who are the kings of the Pac-12 right now!
Sacks, Laiatu Latu (UCLA)
Sacks: 6
Receiving Touchdowns, Jacob Cowing (Arizona)
Touchdowns: 7
Rushing Touchdowns, Jadyn Ott (Cal), Bo Nix (Oregon), and Zach Charbonnet (UCLA)
Touchdowns: 5
Passing Touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)
Touchdowns: 16
Interceptions, Clark Phillips (Utah)
Interceptions: 4