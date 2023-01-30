Skip to main content

Possible Stanford transfer target and former five-star QB Sam Huard to transfer to Cal Poly

Despite being viewed as a possible destination for the former five-star Stanford's quarterback room will remain the same
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The transfer portal is always a big mystery as to how certain teams get into the mix for certain players, but in the case of former Washington quarterback Sam Huard, it is pretty straight forward.

The former five-star out of Washington, who grew up a lifelong Husky fan due to the fact both his dad and uncle played in the purple and gold, decided his career needed a fresh start. Huard was stuck behind fellow lefty Michael Penix Jr. who had a dominant season this past year, and decided he will be returning for 2023.

In terms of where Huard was going to go, only two schools were mentioned as possible destinations with Stanford being labeled "a team to watch". The other school that was consistently mentioned for his services was the school he ended up committing to, which was FCS Cal Poly. 

Now this may seem like a bit out of left field, but he will have the chance to reunite with his former high school coach at Kennedy Catholic, Sheldon Cross, who is now the Mustangs' offensive coordinator.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Without Huard in the fold, Stanford's quarterback room will look the same with junior Ari Patu, Sophomore Ashton Daniels, and four-star freshman Myles Jackson all competing for the starting spot come spring ball. 

 

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
Cal Poly Mustangs
Cal Poly Mustangs

Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) passes against the Washington State Cougars during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Possible Stanford transfer target and former five-star QB Sam Huard to transfer to Cal Poly

By Kevin Borba
Mar 10, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Harrison Ingram (55) celebrates with Stanford Cardinal forward James Keefe (22) and Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) after scoring against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Basketball

WATCH: Harrison Ingram throws down the dunk of the year in blowout win over Cal

By Kevin Borba
Television analyst Richard Sherman on the set before the game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Richard Sherman among the many notable stars to criticize the NFL officiating on conference championship Sunday

By Kevin Borba
USATSI_19881233
Basketball

Stanford avenges prior loss to Cal in blowout fashion

By Kevin Borba
Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Toby Ndukwe (38) pops a champagne bottle to release confetti after a turnover during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

SMU and San Diego State pitched as the two top options for the Pac-12 if they expand

By Kevin Borba
Florida Gators offensive coordinator Rob Sale hugs Florida Gators recruit Jaden Rashada after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 12, 2022. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs South Carolina Gamecocks
Recruiting

Pac-12 Football: Notable recruiting storylines ahead of National Signing Day

By Kevin Borba
Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Ari Patu (11) throws under pressure from Oregon State Beavers defensive lineman Simon Sandberg (96) during the first half at Reser Stadium
Recruiting

Stanford among the finalist for four-star QB Austin Mack

By Kevin Borba
bench Omaha, NE, USA; The Stanford Cardinal dugout watches action against the Auburn Tigers in the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford baseball viewed as the best team in the West

By Kevin Borba