Possible Stanford transfer target and former five-star QB Sam Huard to transfer to Cal Poly

The transfer portal is always a big mystery as to how certain teams get into the mix for certain players, but in the case of former Washington quarterback Sam Huard, it is pretty straight forward.

The former five-star out of Washington, who grew up a lifelong Husky fan due to the fact both his dad and uncle played in the purple and gold, decided his career needed a fresh start. Huard was stuck behind fellow lefty Michael Penix Jr. who had a dominant season this past year, and decided he will be returning for 2023.

In terms of where Huard was going to go, only two schools were mentioned as possible destinations with Stanford being labeled "a team to watch". The other school that was consistently mentioned for his services was the school he ended up committing to, which was FCS Cal Poly.

Now this may seem like a bit out of left field, but he will have the chance to reunite with his former high school coach at Kennedy Catholic, Sheldon Cross, who is now the Mustangs' offensive coordinator.

Without Huard in the fold, Stanford's quarterback room will look the same with junior Ari Patu, Sophomore Ashton Daniels, and four-star freshman Myles Jackson all competing for the starting spot come spring ball.