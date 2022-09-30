Predicting the outcome of every Week 5 Pac-12 game

With Pac-12 play in full swing we as a country as starting to learn more about the conference each and every week.

Despite the constant disrespect by the national media, the Pac-12 is actually shaping up to be one of the stronger conferences in the country with four teams ranked in the top-15. As it stands right now, No. 6 USC is the top team in the conference standings, followed by UCLA, No. 15 Washington, Cal, and No. 13 Oregon.

There are some extremely important matchups this week that will surely influence who will make it to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship, which means there is going to be nothing but pure chaos.

Last week we saw USC narrowly escape Oregon State, Oregon pull off a huge comeback against Washington State, and Washington blow out Stanford among a handful of other notable matchups. As I do every week, I will predict the outcome of every Pac-12 game.

Through the first three weeks (missed last week) I have compiled a 26-9 record, which I am hoping I can make even better as the season goes on. With that being said, lets pick some winners!