Predicting the outcome of every Week 5 Pac-12 game
With Pac-12 play in full swing we as a country as starting to learn more about the conference each and every week.
Despite the constant disrespect by the national media, the Pac-12 is actually shaping up to be one of the stronger conferences in the country with four teams ranked in the top-15. As it stands right now, No. 6 USC is the top team in the conference standings, followed by UCLA, No. 15 Washington, Cal, and No. 13 Oregon.
There are some extremely important matchups this week that will surely influence who will make it to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship, which means there is going to be nothing but pure chaos.
Last week we saw USC narrowly escape Oregon State, Oregon pull off a huge comeback against Washington State, and Washington blow out Stanford among a handful of other notable matchups. As I do every week, I will predict the outcome of every Pac-12 game.
Through the first three weeks (missed last week) I have compiled a 26-9 record, which I am hoping I can make even better as the season goes on. With that being said, lets pick some winners!
#15 Washington vs. UCLA
A battle of a couple unbeaten teams, with the main difference being that Washington has actually looked the part through the first four weeks. UCLA has played one of weakest schedules thus far, and was South Alabama making better management decisions away from being the next Sun Belt victim.
This game will prove whether UCLA is legitimate or not, but I personally think that Washington's offense led by Michael Penix Jr. is far too explosive for the Bruins to keep up with. UCLA does have a couple of advantages though, as this is the Huskies' first road game under the new regime and the Bruins have won seven straight against Washington. I don't think it will be as close as the 3.0 point spread indicates, but I am sure that Washington will struggle at times especially with all their missing pieces on defense.
Score Prediction: Washington 38, UCLA 28
Oregon State vs. #12 Utah
It is not often a team looks legit even in an a loss, but Oregon State was able to force Caleb Williams to play what turned out to be his worst game thus far. The issue Oregon State had, was the fact that USC's defense played their best game of the season. Chance Nolan had four interceptions, and it was evident that this Beavers team has issues moving the ball on better defenses.
Something that concerns me in this week's game against Utah who is home to one of the best defenses in the country. Utah's defense ranks No. 7 in the country in total defense, and are t-No.20 in turnovers forced this season. I think that will be the difference in the game, and will lead to another close loss for Oregon State who is a good team.
Score Prediction: Utah 21, Oregon State 10
Cal vs. Washington State
Cal put up some major points last week against an Arizona team whose offense is similar to Washington State's. It helped that Jadyn Ott rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns, but they will need another huge day from him. Cal is 0-1 when he rushes for less than 100 yards, and their two games when he rushed for less than 100 were decided by single digits.
On the other hand we are finally seeing the Cam Ward that was billed as potential first round pick, and it seems to only be the beginning. I am expecting him to continue to improve his play after a slow start to the year, and I think he will put the rest of the Pac-12 on notice this week.
Score Prediction: Washigton State 35, Cal 30
Colorado vs. Arizona
Colorado has been what we all expected this season, maybe even worse as they are widely viewed as the worst Power 5 team in the country. I will say I liked Owen McCown at quarterback, but I realistically don't think they have a chance in hell at keeping up with Arizona.
Score Prediction: Arizona 42, Colorado 18
#6 USC vs. Arizona State
Arizona State is in pure chaos mode right now, and playing a team in USC who was brought down to earth last weekend may not be the best thing. Caleb Williams was visibly rattled, so I imagine that Lincoln Riley will want to hit some big shots in order to regenerate some of that confidence and swagger we are so accustomed to seeing from this team.
Score Prediction: USC 45, Arizona State 20
Stanford vs. #13 Oregon
Stanford is playing a game against a ranked opponent for the third straight week, and let's just say the first two weeks did not go well. The Cardinal are plagued by turnover issues, with 11 in just three games. They will also be without star running back E.J. Smith who is out for the rest of the year. The offensive line is tragic, giving up 13 sacks in the last two games, making life hard for Tanner McKee who is decent when he has time.
Oregon on the other hand is hitting their stride, and Bo nix is looking like the gamer we were told he was when he first got to Auburn. This game comes down to which offense messes up the least, as neither of these defenses can stop a cold. However, these games are always chaotic, and may come down to the final drive. I think it will be close, but I think Stanford will have too many mistakes that cost them the game.
Score Prediction: Oregon 35, Stanford 27