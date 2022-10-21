Predicting the outcome of every Week 8 Pac-12 game

As each week of Pac-12 play moves on, the stakes are only getting higher.

The conference has moved away from divisions, so the two best teams will be the ones playing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. During any other year it probably would have been fairly obvious as to who the two top teams were, but this season there is a four team race for the top two spots. Not to mention, there are two teams in Oregon State and Washington on the outside looking in, that can also contend for the conference championship.

Last week we saw Utah stay in contention with a huge win over USC that handed the Trojans their first loss of the season, Colorado snag their first win of the season, and Stanford end their losing streak. Both UCLA and Oregon were on a bye, which makes this week even more interesting.

The Pac-12 currently has four ranked teams with all of them being ranked in the top-15. UCLA comes in at No. 9, Oregon No. 10, USC No. 12, and Utah No. 15.

As I try to do each and every week I will predict the outcome of every game. I currently hold a record of 31-10 on the year, so with that being said let's see how well I can do this week.