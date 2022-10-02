Recapping Stanford's Week 5 loss to No. 13 Oregon

After a mind terrible first half consisting of poor offensive line play, a nonexistent offense, and a defense that is on the field too much the Cardinal a tad better early in the second half.

Stanford finally scored a touchdown after Tanner McKee found Casey Filkins to make it 31-10. However, the defense was unable to force another stop as Bo Nix took the ball 80-yards untouched for the score to quickly make it 38-10.

The offense finally was showing signs of life in the third quarter though, as McKee found Elijah Higgins for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 38-17. The onslaught of offense from the Ducks continued, as they would march right back down the field and score again to make it 45-17.

The offense had chances to move the ball, but overthrows by McKee and dropped passes prevented any movement.

This game got real ugly real fast, and Stanford is now left needing to figure out something else moving forward. The Cardinal defense was absolutely shredded by Nix who had 161 passing yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 141 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.

There were really no positives to take out of this game for Stanford, I will have a breakdown as to what went wrong, what David Shaw said after the game, and what the more!

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 282, Oregon 504

Passing Yards: Stanford 187, Oregon 161

Rushing Yards: Stanford 95, Oregon 343

Penalties: Stanford 5-47, Oregon 14-135

Turnovers: Stanford 1, Oregon 1

Time of possession: Stanford 30:43, Oregon 24:55