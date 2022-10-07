I'm not sure what was the worst part about about Thursday night's NFL slate, the fact that the game itself featured horrendous football, or the fact that the only way to watch was having to pay.

Either way, social media was not enthused with the product on the field between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts as countless fans, former players, and analyst alike took to social media to express their displeasure. One of those people of course being former Cardinal and Super Bowl champion, Richard Sherman.

The future hall-of-famer has consistently took to social media to share his opinions on Russell Wilson this season, as it has become abundantly clear that Sherman and former Seattle Seahawk teammates were not fans of who Wilson was treated during their tenure.

However he wasn't alone in criticizing Wilson and the Thursday night game which saw both Wilson and Matt Ryan throw two interceptions apiece, each get sacked four or more times, and both had QBR's of 20 or less. It was a touchdown free game that featured seven field goals, 12 punts, and unfortunately for the public viewing even went to overtime.

It was fair to say that social media was more entertaining than the game, so let's take a look at what Sherman and many others thought!