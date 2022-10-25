Skip to main content

Running back Arlen Harris Jr.withdraws name from the transfer portal just one day after entering

The former four-star's time at Stanford is not done yet
Stanford's depth at running back to start the season was about as deep as the shallow end of the community pool, and injuries have only made it worse.

The Cardinal lost star running back E.J. Smith in the Week 2 loss to USC for the rest of the season, putting all of the lead back responsibilities on Casey Filkins. While he did hold up for a few weeks, Filkins went down with an injury in the win over Arizona State and was ruled doubtful for their Week 9 game against UCLA. 

This left the Cardinal with just two other running backs who have registered carries, so theoretically you would think that a freshman like Arlen Harris Jr. would get some reps. However, late Monday Harris took to Twitter to announce that he was intending to enter the portal and leave the program.

As I was writing the article this morning, it was reported by 247Sports' Chris Hummer that Harris' name was withdrawn from the portal. 

Hailing from St. Peter's (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles County, Harris was the No. 30 running back and No. 9 player from Missouri from the Class of 2022. The industry-generated 247Sports Composite also rated him as the No. 30 running back, the No. 337 player nationally and No. 8 player from Missouri.

It will be interesting to see if he is included in the game-plan this weekend for the game against UCLA. 

