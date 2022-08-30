Skip to main content

Schools that have the best chance of being added to the Pac-12

In light of the Big Ten deal that didn't include ESPN there has been a path made for the Pac-12 to expand
Conference realignment is something that most people thought would fizzle out once the season started, but with games starting as soon as Thursday that thought seems to be far from the truth. 

We are continually learning more about the Big Ten and their lucrative media rights deal, while also getting some insight on the schools that many think the Pac-12 will be targeting. Pac-12 insider, John Canzano, explained that while the conference isn't expected to make a public announcement about media rights until after Labor Day, there is confidence that the conference will in fact expand. 

He explained how valuable its would be if the conference were to expand saying:

Expansion would immediately help the Pac-12’s mission to hold itself together. If you add new members, especially at a fractional media-rights distribution in the initial 2-4 years, you could sprinkle some of that leftover revenue on Oregon and Washington to keep them happy.

When it comes to expansion there has been constant discussion about which teams would actually be beneficial to add. I personally have provided a list of six schools and a explanation as to why they would be a good fit, and Canzano did the same in his latest newsletter. Most of our schools aligned aside from the fact that I think the Pac-12 should attempt to poach Houston, but he did provide each school's biggest concern and how likely of an addition they would be.

Let's take a look at the most likely expansion candidates according to Canzano, and what the biggest concern surrounding them joining the Pac-12 is. 

Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Odds of them joining Pac-12: 8 to 1

Concern: 

Will the presidents and chancellors of the Pac-12 view the potential addition of Fresno State as diminishing their brand?

Boise State

Boise State Broncos quarterback Kellen Moore (left) and running back Doug Martin celebrate with the game trophy following the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2011 Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Boise State defeated Arizona State 56-24.

Odds of them joining Pac-12: 6 to 1

Concern:

Are the Broncos capable of making the same kind of leap in the Pac-12 that Utah made?

UNLV

UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez leads the Rebels onto the field to face Nevada at MacKay Stadium.

Odds of them joining Pac-12: 5 to 1

Concern:

Does the current number (757,000) of TV households give the Pac-12 pause?

SMU

Southern Methodist Mustangs defensive end Toby Ndukwe (38) pops a champagne bottle to release confetti after a turnover during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Odds of them joining Pac-12: 4 to 1

Concern:

Does the geography work?

San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs running back Kaegun Williams (26) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Dignity Health Sports Park. SDSU defeated CSU 29-17

Odds of them joining Pac-12: 2 to 1

Concern:

How soon can the Pac-12 get this done?

