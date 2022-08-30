Schools that have the best chance of being added to the Pac-12

Conference realignment is something that most people thought would fizzle out once the season started, but with games starting as soon as Thursday that thought seems to be far from the truth.

We are continually learning more about the Big Ten and their lucrative media rights deal, while also getting some insight on the schools that many think the Pac-12 will be targeting. Pac-12 insider, John Canzano, explained that while the conference isn't expected to make a public announcement about media rights until after Labor Day, there is confidence that the conference will in fact expand.

He explained how valuable its would be if the conference were to expand saying:

Expansion would immediately help the Pac-12’s mission to hold itself together. If you add new members, especially at a fractional media-rights distribution in the initial 2-4 years, you could sprinkle some of that leftover revenue on Oregon and Washington to keep them happy.

When it comes to expansion there has been constant discussion about which teams would actually be beneficial to add. I personally have provided a list of six schools and a explanation as to why they would be a good fit, and Canzano did the same in his latest newsletter. Most of our schools aligned aside from the fact that I think the Pac-12 should attempt to poach Houston, but he did provide each school's biggest concern and how likely of an addition they would be.

Let's take a look at the most likely expansion candidates according to Canzano, and what the biggest concern surrounding them joining the Pac-12 is.