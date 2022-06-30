Schools that Pac-12 should consider pursuing if USC and UCLA leave

On what appeared to be a normal Thursday in June, the college football world was turned upside down.

Two of the Pac-12's premier programs, USC and UCLA, are reportedly fleeing East to join the Big Ten Conference as soon as 2024.

The move is just the most recent of what has been a year filled with realignment moves that were all triggered by the departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC. While nothing is finalized, it does show that one of the most dominant football programs of all time and the most successful basketball program have their eyes on greener pastures. The move comes roughly a year after an handshake agreement was made between the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 to form an alliance in response to the SEC's expansion. Not sure this what the alliance entailed, but it seems that some people had their fingers crossed.

The revenue of the Big Ten would be hard to refuse, as according to an article by the USA TODAY each of the Big Ten schools received over $40 million on the year whereas the Pac-12 was the lowest earning conference.

The departure of the two LA school leaves the Pac-12 with three legitimate options, which are the conference collapses and all of the teams subsequently join other conferences, a merger with the Big 12, or they attempt to persuade schools from other conferences to join in order to maintain their Power 5 status and relevancy.

The latter would likely be the easiest solution at the moment, as there are a handful of Group of Five schools that would love to make the jump. Even if there are contract restraints, we have seen that money can be thrown at any issue. What cannot happen for the conference is USC and UCLA leave, and then schools such as Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Stanford follow. This would decimate the conference all together, and kill what was once one of the most entertaining conferences in the sport.

Although the conference once said they didn't want to expand, that was before USC and UCLA were practically out the door.

People might scoff at the potential fits to the conference, but the Big 12 was able to survive by adding UCF, BYU, Houston, and Cincinnati and the Pac-12 should at least attempt to stay in tact. Whether they actually have any value or something to offer is yet to be seen.

The Pac-12 may have to eliminate or at least loosen some of the requirements to join such as being a Tier 1 research institute, but when the conference is at risk of folding that should be the least of their worries.

Here are four schools that the conference should consider purusing if USC and UCLA do in fact decide to flee.