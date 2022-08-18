Skip to main content

Social media reacts to Big Ten media rights deal announcement and warning shot

The Big Ten continues to shock the college sports world with the announcement of their media rights deal
  
  

The announcement that we all knew was coming eventually in regards to the lucrative media rights deal that the Big Ten was destined to land happened over the past couple days. 

The conference agreed to what sources told Sports Illustrated is a seven-year agreement which includes multiple broadcast partners, and is worth more than $7 billion. The deal will begin in 2023, and is expected to produce more than $1 billion annually.

One source of the conference also expressed that they plan on continuing to add more schools, which will certainly have conferences like the Pac-12, schools, and fans chattering as to who could be next. Despite knowing that this day was coming, social media has still erupted at the announcement of the news which has made for some entreating tweets and questions.

Let's take a look at some of best reactions following the announcement of the Big Ten's deal. 

