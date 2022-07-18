Sons of college football legends to know in 2022

While Father's Day has come and gone, it is always interesting and a little saddening because of how old it makes you feel, to see how many college and sometimes NFL legends that have a son playing.

This season there is a plethora of players with famous dads that once ruled the sport, but now it is their turn to make a name for themselves. I thought it would be interesting to highlight some of the sons whose fathers played a while ago. Hopefully this doesn't make you feel old, but lets take a look at some of the most notable father-son duos that we see in 2023.