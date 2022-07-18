Sons of college football legends to know in 2022
While Father's Day has come and gone, it is always interesting and a little saddening because of how old it makes you feel, to see how many college and sometimes NFL legends that have a son playing.
This season there is a plethora of players with famous dads that once ruled the sport, but now it is their turn to make a name for themselves. I thought it would be interesting to highlight some of the sons whose fathers played a while ago. Hopefully this doesn't make you feel old, but lets take a look at some of the most notable father-son duos that we see in 2023.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Jackson State
Dad: Deion Sanders
Deion was an All-America defensive back at Florida State, and was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 draft. Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL and was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection. He is second in NFL history with 19 non-offensive TDs and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. He also played for the Atlanta Braves in the MLB.
Son: Shedeur Sanders
Unlike his father and his two older brothers, Shedeur plays on the offensive side of the ball. He is the quarterback at Jackson State, where his father is the head coach. Sanders threw for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns, completing 65.9% of his passes, leading Jackson State to its first SWAC title since 2007.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Dad: Marvin Harrison
At one point he was Syracuse's career leader in receiving yards (he’s now second), which helped him become a first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 1996 draft. He played playing 13 seasons with the Colts forming an elite duo with Peyton Manning. Harrison is fifth in NFL history with 1,102 receptions, ninth in receiving yards (14,580) and fifth in TD receptions (128). He was a three-time first-team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
Son: Marvin Harrison Jr.
While having a breakout game in the Rose Bowl this past season, this is expected by many to be the year Marvin Harrison Jr. explodes onto the scene. While recording 11 catches on the year in 2021, six of them came during the Rose Bowl. He along with a few other receivers were stuck behind Garret Wilson and Chris Olave on the depth chart, but will now have a chance to shine after they went to the NFL.
Joey Porter Jr., DB, Penn State
Dad: Joey Porter
The elder Joey Porter played linebacker at Colorado State, where his play would lead to him being a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1999 draft. Porter played 13 NFL seasons that saw him selected as a first-team All-Pro pick once and a second-teamer three times. Porter was The Associated Press co-defensive player of the year in 2008 with Miami, when he had 17.5 sacks. He had 124 career tackles for loss, which is No. 22 in NFL history.
Son: Joey Porter Jr. is heading into his third season as a starter, and is coming off his best season yet in which he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from league coaches.
Jackson Sirmon, LB, Cal
Dad: Peter Sirmon
Peter was a linebacker at Oregon, and was a fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 draft. He played six seasons in the NFL, all with the Titans, and was a four-year starter. He’s now the defensive coordinator at Cal.
Son: Jackson Sirmon
Like his dad, Jackson plays linebacker. After a successful career was Washington that saw him lead Washington in tackles last season with 92 and earn honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors, the younger Sirmon transferred to Cal and will be coached by his dad.
Cole Pennington, QB, Marshall
Dad: Chad Pennington
After being overlooked and once viewed as the fourth string quarterback, Chad Pennington would go on to guide Marshall to their first bowl game victory. He had the pleasure of being the quarterback of Randy Moss, who helped Pennington excellent. Pennington finished fifth in Heisman voting in 1999. He threw for over 11,000 yards and over 100 touchdowns. He was selected in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and would go on to have an 11 year career that saw him throw for over 17,000 passing yards and 102 touchdowns.
Son: Cole Pennington
A three-star quarterback in the class of 2022, Cole followed in his fathers footsteps and will play his college ball at Marshall. He will likely sit a year behind Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi.
E.J. Smith, RB, Stanford
Dad: Emmitt Smith
Emmitt Smith is one of the best players to ever play the sport and the position, as he was a college All-American at Florida and is still the NFL’s leading career rusher. His success at Florida led to him being a first-round pick of Dallas in 1990 where he played 13 of his 15 NFL seasons (13 with Dallas, two with Arizona). He had 11 1,000- rushing yard seasons, led the league in rushing four times, and was a four-time All-Pro. Smith finished his career with 18,355 rushing yards and also is No. 1 in NFL history with 164 rushing touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.
Son: Emmitt "E.J." Smith
After the loss of Austin Jones and Nathaniel Peat to the transfer portal, all eyes are on E.J. Smith to b the next great Stanford running back. David Shaw has already expressed he believes he can be one of the best in the country, and Smith will have all the opportunities in the world to prove him right. In limited carries in 2021, he rushed for 133 yards and caught 15 passes, which aren't breathtaking by any means but he did tie for the lead in yards per carry at 5.1. With more chances to get the ball in 2022, Smith could very well be the key to Stanford's offense.