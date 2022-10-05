Sports Illustrated's Week 6 Pac-12 power rankings
The top of the Pac-12 conference continues to impress, and show just how tightly contested the conference is.
In years past there has been clarity surrounding the conference around who are the top couple teams, but this season may feature the most competitive version of the conference we have seen in years. There are five AP top 25 teams, with another team being one of the teams receiving the most votes. With Pac-12 play heating up, things will begin to settle themselves, but as of right now there is six legitimate contenders for two spots.
As each week has gone on, it has become more and more difficult to rank these teams, but just like we do every week our Pac-12 publishers got together to give you their rundown of where they think each team stands in the bigger picture of things.
Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.
Read More
12. Colorado
Colorado has a standing reservation with this bottom spot, and that will surely continue. They are viewed as the worst Power 5 team in the country, and just fired their head coach.
11. Arizona State
Just like Colorado, they fired their head coach in Herm Edwards and are likely looking forward to next year already.
10. Stanford
Stanford has been nothing but disappointing these past three games. Granted they were against three of the top teams in the conference, but this Cardinal team lacks inspiration and has major concerns moving forward.
t-8. Arizona
The Wildcats are continuing to improve, and have a chance to steal a few more wins this season.
t-8. Cal
Cal is a team with a chance to rise up in the rankings if they can continue to improve.
7. Oregon State
The Beavers looked liked Pac-12 contenders a couple weeks ago, but are beginning to look more like pretenders. They still have an outside chance at making noise, but losing to both USC and Utah hurt.
6. Cam Ward
Washington State is on the outside looking in when it comes to the top 25 and the top five of the power rankings. They are however looking like they are putting things together every week.
5. Washington
The Huskies dropped their first game of the season against UCLA, and while they did show some fight took a hit in their ranking.
4. Oregon
The Ducks are hitting their stride on both sides of the ball, and are looking real dangerous under Dan Lanning.
3. UCLA
The Bruins are finally getting some respect after beating Washington. It's not that we didn't think they were good, but they just weren't as convincing in some of their games against lesser opponents. Now, this team has made big moves.
2. Utah
The Utes have been firm at No. 2, and unless they slip-up or beat USC next week they will likely remain here.
1. USC
The Trojans continue to be impressive, but will start to be tested in the coming weeks.