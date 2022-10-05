Sports Illustrated's Week 6 Pac-12 power rankings

The top of the Pac-12 conference continues to impress, and show just how tightly contested the conference is.

In years past there has been clarity surrounding the conference around who are the top couple teams, but this season may feature the most competitive version of the conference we have seen in years. There are five AP top 25 teams, with another team being one of the teams receiving the most votes. With Pac-12 play heating up, things will begin to settle themselves, but as of right now there is six legitimate contenders for two spots.

As each week has gone on, it has become more and more difficult to rank these teams, but just like we do every week our Pac-12 publishers got together to give you their rundown of where they think each team stands in the bigger picture of things.

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.