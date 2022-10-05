Skip to main content

Sports Illustrated's Week 6 Pac-12 power rankings

The race for the top spot in the Pac-12 is continuing to heat up

The top of the Pac-12 conference continues to impress, and show just how tightly contested the conference is. 

In years past there has been clarity surrounding the conference around who are the top couple teams, but this season may feature the most competitive version of the conference we have seen in years. There are five AP top 25 teams, with another team being one of the teams receiving the most votes. With Pac-12 play heating up, things will begin to settle themselves, but as of right now there is six legitimate contenders for two spots.

As each week has gone on, it has become more and more difficult to rank these teams, but just like we do every week our Pac-12 publishers got together to give you their rundown of where they think each team stands in the bigger picture of things.

Let's take a look at where every Pac-12 team ranks in the latest version of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

12. Colorado

USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell (center) looks on during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Colorado has a standing reservation with this bottom spot, and that will surely continue. They are viewed as the worst Power 5 team in the country, and just fired their head coach. 

11. Arizona State

Sep 1, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback Emory Jones lines up to hike the ball against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium

Just like Colorado, they fired their head coach in Herm Edwards and are likely looking forward to next year already.

10. Stanford

Stanford wide receiver Brycen Tremayne is tripped up as the No. 13 Oregon Ducks take on the Stanford Cardinal Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. Ncaa Football Oregon Stanford Football Stanford At Oregon

Stanford has been nothing but disappointing these past three games. Granted they were against three of the top teams in the conference, but this Cardinal team lacks inspiration and has major concerns moving forward.

t-8. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Cowing (2) scores a touchdown against the San Diego State Aztecs during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium

The Wildcats are continuing to improve, and have a chance to steal a few more wins this season.

t-8. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal is a team with a chance to rise up in the rankings if they can continue to improve. 

7. Oregon State

Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) walks off the field during the first quarter of the game at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday.

The Beavers looked liked Pac-12 contenders a couple weeks ago, but are beginning to look more like pretenders. They still have an outside chance at making noise, but losing to both USC and Utah hurt. 

6. Cam Ward

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Washington State is on the outside looking in when it comes to the top 25 and the top five of the power rankings. They are however looking like they are putting things together every week. 

5. Washington

Washington Huskies defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) forces an incomplete pass by Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies dropped their first game of the season against UCLA, and while they did show some fight took a hit in their ranking. 

4. Oregon

Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks are hitting their stride on both sides of the ball, and are looking real dangerous under Dan Lanning. 

3. UCLA

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Bruins are finally getting some respect after beating Washington. It's not that we didn't think they were good, but they just weren't as convincing in some of their games against lesser opponents. Now, this team has made big moves.

2. Utah

Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass behind Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl

The Utes have been firm at No. 2, and unless they slip-up or beat USC next week they will likely remain here. 

1. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

The Trojans continue to be impressive, but will start to be tested in the coming weeks. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Sports Illustrated's Week 6 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
San Antonio, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns coach Tom Herman is doused with Gatorade at the end of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Texas defeated Colorado 55-23
Football

Most popular coaches linked with Pac-12 job openings

By Kevin Borba
St. John Bosco Braves coach Jason Negro (left) and Mater Dei Monarchs coach Bruce Rollinson shake hands after a high school football game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Santa Ana, Calif. Mater Dei defeated St. John Bosco 34-17
Football

WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup

By Kevin Borba
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Looking at how the Cardinal in the NFL are doing through week 4

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium.
Football

Predicting the outcome of Stanford's final eight games

By Kevin Borba
Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass during the first half against Stanford Cardinal defensive end David Bailey (23) at Autzen Stadium.
Football

David Bailey ranked as one of college football's best freshman

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12's stats leaders through Week 5

By Kevin Borba
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

WATCH: David Shaw addresses the media after the tough loss to No. 13 Oregon

By Kevin Borba