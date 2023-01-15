Stanford lands commitment from two-sport star Caleb Hampton

The best way to tell that something is about to go down in recruiting is when a staffer or recruit tweets a cryptic message.

That is exactly what Stanford's running back coach Malcom Agnew did on Saturday night, and the news that ensued is one that surely excited multiple parties on Stanford's campus. The Cardinal football and baseball teams both got a commitment, and no it wasn't two people committing at once, it was one great athlete that will be the next Stanford dual-sport athlete.

2023 running back and outfielder/right-handed pitcher, Caleb Hampton, out of Chattanooga, Tennessee took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he will continue his football and baseball careers at Stanford.

Hampton received a dual-sport offer from Stanford near the end of December and will take an official visit to The Farm next weekend (January 21st). He was previously committed to South Carolina for baseball, and was also was being recruited by Virginia Tech to play both football and baseball.

At 5-foot-10 210 pounds, Hampton is a strong running back with good breakaway speed. He had a phenomenal senior season that saw him run for 1,899 yards and 27 touchdowns. The diamond is where Hampton is projected to make his biggest impact, as despite not being ranked for football, Perfect Game ranks him as the No. 271 player in the country No. 1 outfielder and No. 8 overall player in the state of Tennessee.

Stanford is renowned for two-sport athletes with names such as Brock Jones, John Elway, and Toby Gerhart all playing both baseball and football during their time on the Farm.