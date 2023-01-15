Skip to main content

Stanford lands commitment from two-sport star Caleb Hampton

Both the football and baseball teams at Stanford will be getting a major boost from Hampton
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The best way to tell that something is about to go down in recruiting is when a staffer or recruit tweets a cryptic message. 

That is exactly what Stanford's running back coach Malcom Agnew did on Saturday night, and the news that ensued is one that surely excited multiple parties on Stanford's campus. The Cardinal football and baseball teams both got a commitment, and no it wasn't two people committing at once, it was one great athlete that will be the next Stanford dual-sport athlete. 

2023 running back and outfielder/right-handed pitcher, Caleb Hampton, out of Chattanooga, Tennessee took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he will continue his football and baseball careers at Stanford. 

Hampton received a dual-sport offer from Stanford near the end of December and will take an official visit to The Farm next weekend (January 21st). He was previously committed to South Carolina for baseball, and was also was being recruited by Virginia Tech to play both football and baseball. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At 5-foot-10 210 pounds, Hampton is a strong running back with good breakaway speed. He had a phenomenal senior season that saw him run for 1,899 yards and 27 touchdowns. The diamond is where Hampton is projected to make his biggest impact, as despite not being ranked for football, Perfect Game ranks him as the No. 271 player in the country No. 1 outfielder and No. 8 overall player in the state of Tennessee. 

Stanford is renowned for two-sport athletes with names such as Brock Jones, John Elway, and Toby Gerhart all playing both baseball and football during their time on the Farm. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal Tree and band run out onto the field before a game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford lands commitment from two-sport star Caleb Hampton

By Kevin Borba
; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) is defended by Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) and forward Cameron Brink (22) as she drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom
Football

No. 2 Stanford puts the clamps on No. 8 UCLA late to secure a huge victory

By Kevin Borba
Helmet
Football

Troy Taylor and Nate Byham visit Stanford's former four-star commit Walker Lyons

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford transfer Walter Rouse flips commitment from Nebraska to Oklahoma

By Kevin Borba
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) jogs towards the sideline after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Projecting Christian McCaffrey's Wild Card Performance

By Marco Martinez
Jesse Ertz #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats is sacked in the endzone by Jordan Watkins #75 of the Stanford Cardinal for a safety at Stanford Stadium on September 2, 2016 in Palo Alto, California.
Football

WATCH: Recapping Stanford's offseason with former d-lineman Jordan Watkins

By Kevin Borba
Inglewood, CA, USA; ESPN personality Kirk Herbstreit (left) talks with TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes before the CFP national championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at SoFi Stadium
Football

Do the Big 12 and Pac-12 deserve Kirk Herbstreit's criticism stemming from TCU's performance?

By Kevin Borba
Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium.
Football

Stanford comes in at dead last in 247Sports' early Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba